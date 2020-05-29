Horror Fans Are Freaking Out Over Ryan Gosling's Wolfman News

Earlier this year, horror fans were given the pleasant surprise of Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man, a remake of the 1933 Universal Monster film of the same name, which impressed audiences and critics alike, despite most reboots of the classic figures having been disappointing in recent years. The reinvention of the famous figure has brought with it unexpected opportunities for the franchise, which made the announcement that Ryan Gosling is looking to star in a reboot of The Wolf Man all the more welcome of a surprise. While werewolves have regularly been a part of horror stories on the big screen, the last attempt at a proper remake of the original 1941 film came in 2010's The Wolfman, which starred Benicio del Toro.

Much like The Invisible Man reimagined the original concept, this upcoming endeavor will also take a new approach to the mythology, with outlets claiming that films such as Nightcrawler and Network will be influences for the project. There is currently no director attached, with rumors also noting that Gosling himself could helm the film.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the new project!