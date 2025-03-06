The Woman In The Yard Trailer Reveals an Unsettling New Horror Movie (That Releases Soon)

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for Blumhouse‘s mysterious horror movie The Woman in the Yard. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Carry-On, Black Adam, Orphan), the movie centers on a family living in a rural farmhouse who are suddenly confronted by a woman shrouded in black sitting on the front lawn without explanation but with the warning, “Today’s the day.” Written by first-time feature screenwriter Sam Stefanak, The Woman in the Yard stars BAFTA nominee Danielle Deadwyler (Till, The Harder They Fall, The Piano Lesson), Okwui Okpokwasili (The Exorcist: Believer, Julie Taymor’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Peyton Jackson (Respect, American Refugee), Estella Kahiha (Will Trent, BMF), and Russell Hornsby (BMF, Fences).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The synopsis for the original horror-thriller asks, “Where did she come from? What does she want? When will she leave? Only The Woman in the Yard knows.” Check out the new trailer below!

Play video

In The Woman in the Yard, Deadwyler plays Ramona, a woman who is seriously injured after surviving a car accident that kills her husband (Hornsby). Struggling with grief, Ramona tries to adapt to parenting their 14-year-old son (Jackson) and six-year-old daughter (Kahiha) alone on their rural farm.

When the woman (Okpokwasili) covered entirely in black appears in their yard, Ramona assumes she’s lost or simply not in her right mind. However, the woman creeps closer and closer to the house, and Ramona realizes the stranger is not an ordinary person and holds ill intentions towards her family. Ramona must protect herself and her family from the woman who refuses to leave them alone.

The trailer begins with the family (and their dog) attempting to move on following the loss of their father and husband. There’s a moment of levity between the three as Ramona laughs over her son’s use of Doritos as an ingredient in their meal. The lighthearted bonding ends relatively quickly as the teenager announces that a woman is sitting in the yard. Ramona goes outside on her crutches to call out to the woman in black. When she claims that her husband will be back soon, the woman tells Ramona she knows that’s not true and says, “I don’t come unless I’m called” before revealing her bloody palms. The rest of the trailer contains the terrified family desperate for answers as the woman comes closer with threats and haunting images.

The Woman in the Yard is produced by Jason Blum (The Invisible Man, The Black Phone) and Emmy-nominated producer Stephanie Allain (The Exorcist: Believer, Hustle & Flow). Deadwyler, Collet-Serra, James Moran, and Gabrielle Ebron executive produce.

The Woman in the Yard will arrive in theaters on March 28, 2025.