Jaume Collet-Serra is ready to board Carry-On 2. The Netflix thriller — which stars Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton (Rocketman) as TSA agent Ethan Kopek, who is blackmailed by a mysterious traveler (Jason Bateman) into letting a deadly package through airport security — scored the highest opening for a Netflix film in 2024 when it premiered on Dec. 13. Carry-On became the most-watched title of the week and landed in the Netflix Top 10 in 93 countries with nearly 100 million views in its first ten days, and in January, it entered the most popular English-language movies of all time list at #5.

But despite record ratings and positive reviews from critics, Collet-Serra reveals there are “no plans” for a sequel.

“We don’t have any plans for a sequel,” the director told Variety. “But if audiences wanted a sequel, families wanted a sequel and if we had an idea that would spark and live up to the original maybe we would do something. But right now, there are no plans.”

Added producer Dylan Clark, whose credits include The Batman and the Netflix hit Bird Box, “There are no plans, but it’s fun to quietly talk about these things. These characters are great. Look at Danielle Deadwyler’s character, [Detective Elena Cole], you can see a world in which there’s a movie about her.”

While the Jungle Cruise and Black Adam filmmaker is pleased by Carry-On’s performance on the Netflix charts, Collet-Serra said that “more than the numbers, it’s seeing people’s reactions to the movie.”

“I started getting a lot of calls and texts from friends and people who didn’t know I directed it,” he said. “They didn’t know until they saw the credits and they were sending me texts that they loved it. I think at that moment I knew the movie was finding an audience and connecting to it.”



The airport-set thriller — starring Egerton (the Kingsman movies), Bateman (Ozark), Sofia Carson (Purple Hearts), Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall), Logan Marshall-Green (Upgrade), Theo Rossi (The Penguin), and Dean Norris (Breaking Bad) — has racked up 149,400,000 views with 298,700,000 hours viewed, according to Netflix.

It’s now the fifth most-popular Netflix original movie on the global list, behind only 2021’s Red Notice, 2021’s Don’t Look Up, 2022’s The Adam Project, and 2018’s Bird Box. At No. 5, Carry-On is ahead of 2023’s Leave the World Behind (No. 6), 2022’s The Gray Man (No. 7), 2024’s Damsel (No. 8), 2020’s We Can Be Heroes (No. 9), and 2023’s The Mother (No. 10).

“Carry-On is a throwback to the great, original action movies of the ’80s and ’90s that we all love, and we were excited to make this film as an homage to the best of that genre. Clearly audiences are loving the film, and I’m thrilled it has entered into the list of Netflix’s most popular films ever,” Dan Lin, Chairman of Netflix Film, told Variety. “Congratulations to Jaume, Dylan, the team at Amblin Entertainment and the entire cast and crew.”

Carry-On is now streaming exclusively on Netlix.