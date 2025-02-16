Blumhouse Is Behind Three Oscar-Winning Films (And Only One Is Horror)

Horror films do not have the best reputation at the Oscars, with the awards show often overlooking performances in horror movies. Meanwhile, horror films that do receive a nomination for Best Picture often do not take home gold. However, one of the biggest driving forces in horror today, Blumhouse, is behind three Oscar-winning films, but only one is a horror film. Started back in 2000, Blumhouse is behind 200 films and shows, grossing $6 billion at the global box office so far. It describes itself as “the driving force in horror,” and some of the titles it has under its belt from that genre include the likes of Halloween, The Black Phone, Paranormal Activity, M3GAN, The Invisible Man, Happy Death Day, Insidious, and The Purge.

While known for horror movies, on a few occasions Blumhouse has stepped outside the horror genre with great success.

Blumhouse Is Behind BlacKKKlansman and Whiplash

Back in 2013, three years after Blumhouse first came onto the scene, its founder, Jason Blum, got behind a new director and his short film about an aggressive, condescending music teacher and his passionate student titled “Whiplash.” This short, which featured J.K. Simmons, would walk so the feature film of the same name with the same director could run.

While it is no scary movie, how the teacher — once more portrayed by Simmons — treats his students is horrific. Along with that, the editing and sound mixing, which both won Oscars in 2015, make this an adrenaline rush of a film. It would also win an Oscar for Simmons’s intimidating, captivating performance in a supporting role. It had two other nominations, including Best Motion Picture and Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay.

Another surprising film under Blumhouse’s belt is BlacKKKlansman. While Blumhouse typically deals with horror and fiction, it stepped out of its comfort zone with this film that was based on a true story. Directed and written by the iconic Spike Lee, BlacKKKlansman is about Ron Stallworth, a Black detective who infiltrates the K.K.K. While not a work of fictional horror, BlacKKKlansman depicts a very real monster with the K.K.K.

Despite being one of the most prolific filmmakers working in Hollywood, BlacKKKlansman would be Lee’s first Best Achievement in Directing and Best Picture of the Year nominations at the Oscars. While the film would not win in these categories, Lee would win for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards. The film was also nominated for Best Achievement in Music, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, and Best Achievement in Film Editing. Prior to the Oscars, BlacKKKlansman won big at Cannes with both the Palme d’Or and the Grand Prize of the Jury.

Blumhouse’s Get Out Is the Rare Horror Film to Receive an Oscar Nomination

Image courtesy of Blumhouse Productions

Another Oscar-winning film for Blumhouse is Get Out, the feature directorial debut of Jordan Peele — who is now one of the biggest names in horror. Daniel Kaluuya delivers an awards-worthy performance as Chris, a Black man who is meeting his white girlfriend’s family for the first time. As if meeting the family wasn’t stressful enough, Alison’s (Allison Williams) family has despicable, horrific plans in store for him, as well as an insidious history.

Get Out is a masterpiece of modern horror, and Peele continues to be a master of this genre with his follow-up films Us and Nope. Rightfully so, Get Out received several Academy Award nominations, including Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Achievement in Directing. It would win for Best Original Screenplay, making this Peele’s first Oscar win and being one of the few horror films to be recognized at the Academy Awards.