Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot's Family Had a Cameo in the Film

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 is finally here and while DC fans have been eagerly trying to spot all the Easter Eggs and cameos in the film, there are a couple of special appearances that fans may have missed. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot's husband and two daughters all three appear in the newly-released film. The trio, along with director Patty Jenkins' son all appear in the latest DC film, a scene that Gadot says "meant a lot" to her.

Warning: minor spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984 beyond this point. Turn back now if you don’t want to know.

The scene in question comes near the end of Wonder Woman 1984. Set in the winter time, the scene sees families and children enjoying the snow and the Christmas setting while Diana (Gadot) watches and takes it all in. Gadot told Fox DC 5's Kevin McCarthy (via Good Housekeeping) that that's the scene in which her family appears, describing the film as a one that changed her life.

"I have two daughters, both of them appear, my oldest one appeared with Asa, Patty's son and my youngest one, who I was pregnant with during the reshoots or Wonder Woman, the first one, was there with my husband," Gadot said. "But you know, this movie is more than just a movie for us, for me, for Patty. It completely changed my life, and the amount of labor and thought and emotions that we put into the movie, it’s a lot. And I couldn’t have done the movie without the support of my amazing family, and to have them captured in the film with me, because they are a part of it, meant a lot. It’s an amazing souvenir that we will forever cherish."

It also turns out that Jenkins' son had more than one cameo in Wonder Woman 1984 as well. Jenkins previously told Vanity Fair that Asa appears three different times in the movie, each time as a different character and with a slight change: his hair.

"I just changed his hair," Jenkins said. "Every time I needed a kid to do something, I was like, 'Asa, get in here! Okay, now you're blond,'" Jenkins said.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now playing in select theaters and is available to watch on HBO Max.

Did you catch Gadot's family cameos in Wonder Woman 1984? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.