New Wonder Woman 1984 Image Shows Diana Wielding Lasso Of Truth

Wonder Woman 1984 gets a shining new look with a new photo, which shows Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman in here shining golden armor, wielding the golden Lasso of Truth. It's gold-on-gold Wonder Woman glory, and a great thing to brighten up fans' spirits. We should now be into the 2020 summer movie season, enjoying big releases like Fast 9 and Marvel's Black Widow, with Wonder Woman 1984 on deck to smash the box office in June. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire 2020 slate has been upended, but that hasn't stopped Wonder Woman 1984 from holding firm, as this image so beautifully conveys (via SFX / CBM):

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

DC fans have been eagerly anticipating all the new elements that Wonder Woman 1984 will be introducing to the DC movie franchise for the first time. Besides the Gold Eagle Armor (which is certainly a highlight), the Wonder Woman sequel will introduce Kristen Wiig as DC villain Cheetah, while Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal will be playing iconic DC Comics villain Maxwell Lord. Things will get interesting for Diana Prince / Wonder Woman when she has to take on the combined threat of Lord as a mastermind villain and Cheetah as his enforcer.

As director Patty Jenkins has teased:

"Max Lord is a character very much of the time period the movie is in, he's the King of Infomercials, and he's selling a dream to the public, and he'll do anything to be successful. But sometimes when you get what you want, greatness comes with a price. So that's Maxwell Lord...

"What makes Barbara turn into Cheetah is feeling like she's never been as good as someone like Diana. She reminds me of certain people I've known who have such low self-confidence, that they're always holding themselves back. Then once they start to embrace change, out comes this ugly resentment built up over all those years."

Right now, Wonder Woman 1984 is set to release on August 14th, but that date is still in a risky window, as no one is sure when major theaters will get a proper restart, after the COVID-19 outbreak. Warner Bros. has Chris Nolan's Tenet holding a firm beachead at July 17th, which is the first big test of a global blockbuster movie release since February or early March. There are a fair amount of analysts who still wonder if Warner Bros. won't pull stakes one more time, and bump both Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 to the end of the year, or 2021. We'll see.

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to hit theaters on August 14th.

