Wonder Woman 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Celebrates Young Diana Actor's Birthday With New Photo

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins is celebrating Lilly Aspell’s birthday with a new photo. The Young Diana actor has her special day, and the woman behind the camera had to show her some love. Jenkins has been very supportive of her stars, as she demonstrated earlier this year when Aspell got her own Barbie doll. The director was quick to tweet congratulations in reaction to a post trying to make sense of such a moment for a young actress. All of these small moments help take the sting off of the fact that the movie keeps getting pushed back. But one day, we’ll get to see Aspell’s latest work and Jenkins’ vision on the big screen.

“WOW!! I am at a loss for words. I can’t believe I’m actually a Barbie! Thank you so much @wbpictures , Patty, Gal, and my family for all your love and support. I can’t believe it! It’s a dream come true. #WonderWoman1984 #WW84 #WonderWomanWednesday,” Aspell wrote with the images of the doll.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to one of my favorite and most impressive friends. Lilly, I can't believe all of the amazing things you have done at such a young age, and I'm so proud to know you and see what you do next besides rocking my world. So much love!!!! xoxo ❤️🎂💕🥰🥳💕❤️ pic.twitter.com/LubtjS9CNv — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) October 23, 2020

Jenkins wrote, “That is about the greatest doll I have ever seen!! Wow, I wish I could be a kid again and play with it!! Congratulations, Lilly. You are a true superhero. I'm so happy for you to have this to remember your amazing work with!!! So proud of you. @WonderWomanFilm

Although it will be a while before anyone sees Diana’s next adventure. But in a previous interview, the director explained why she chose to take it back to the 1980s.

"You know what was cool," she said. "We're treating the era differently than I've seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the '8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can't believe I wore, for sure.”

"But there's also incredible music, incredible art," Jenkins continued. "And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the '80s, where it's not needle drops, and it's not a bunch of jokes. It's actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the '80s in many places."

When do you think we’ll see WW84? Let us know down in the comments!