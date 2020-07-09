Wonder Woman 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Celebrates Young Diana Actress Becoming a Barbie Doll

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins is celebrating Lilly Aspell getting her own Barbie doll. The young actress plays Young Diana, and it has to be such a thrill for her to see herself represented on a toy that a large number of fans will get the chance to have for their own. Jenkins has made a point to be quick in supporting the actors and actresses that have appeared in her projects. Wonder Woman 1984 is a tricky sort of deal because of the various delays, and then the coronavirus pandemic for good measure. Now, because of the pipeline that most big blockbusters travel down, merchandise around the movie is hitting store shelves and the Internet before the Wonder Woman sequel even gets on screens. Warner Bros. is holding out hope that WW84 will be able to release this fall, but in the meantime, at least young fans can play with the tie-in toys.

Jenkins wrote, “That is about the greatest doll I have ever seen!! Wow, I wish I could be a kid again and play with it!! Congratulations, Lilly. You are a true superhero. I'm so happy for you to have this to remember your amazing work with!!! So proud of you. @WonderWomanFilm

#WW84”

That is about the greatest doll I have ever seen!! Wow, I wish I could be a kid again and play with it!! Congratulations, Lilly. You are a true superhero. I'm so happy for you to have this to remember your amazing work with!!! So proud of you. ❤️❤️@WonderWomanFilm #WW84 https://t.co/Ab4fJ0S1AJ — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) July 9, 2020

“WOW!! I am at a loss for words. I can’t believe I’m actually a Barbie! Thank you so much @wbpictures , Patty, Gal, and my family for all your love and support. I can’t believe it! It’s a dream come true. #WonderWoman1984 #WW84 #WonderWomanWednesday,” Aspell wrote with the images of the doll.

Jenkins talked about how much she appreciated the time period when shooting WW84 in an interview last year.

"You know what was cool," the film's director, she began. "We're treating the era differently than I've seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the '8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can't believe I wore, for sure.”

"But there's also incredible music, incredible art," Jenkins added. "And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the '80s, where it's not needle drops, and it's not a bunch of jokes. It's actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the '80s in many places."

Do you think WW84 will make the fall release date? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.