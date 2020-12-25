Reese Witherspoon Praises Wonder Woman 1984: "The Surprise at the End Was Epic"

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 made its triumphant debut over the weekend, giving audiences a chance to check out the film both in theaters and on HBO Max. Given all that the film introduces - and the fact that a third Wonder Woman movie was officially greenlit on Sunday - it's definitely safe to say that there's a lot of hype and discussion surrounding the project. One of the latest people to weigh in is the prolific actress and producer Reese Witherspoon. On Monday, the Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere star took to Twitter to praise the film, saying that is has "great action sequences [and] villain", and calling "the surprise at the end" epic.

Wow!! Loved @WonderWomanFilm ! Great action sequences/villains. Congrats @PattyJenks and @GalGadot .. loved to see Diana soar in her golden suit 💫oh and the surprise at the end was EPIC ! pic.twitter.com/Q0uOshTIPT — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 28, 2020

The surprise Witherspoon is referring to is, of course, the cameo from iconic Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter, who is officially introduced in the film's mid-credits scene. Carter is playing Asteria, a champion of the Amazons who initially wore the Golden Eagle armor, and who has remained in man's world helping people for a long time.

The moment is undoubtedly epic -- namely because it pays homage to Carter's original run as Wonder Woman, on the eponymous TV show that initially aired from 1975 to 1979 (which just so happened to be added to HBO Max earlier this month). It also canonizes Carter within the modern-day DC Films universe, something that fans have been excited about the possibility of for a really long time.

“I’ve spoken to [director] Patty Jenkins. She talked to me on the phone about the character, and we were trying to see if I could do something with the [first Wonder Woman] movie, but it didn’t work out,” Carter said in an interview with Variety in 2016. “The timing was off, and I was doing other things and couldn’t get over to where they were shooting.”

And with Wonder Woman 3 officially in development and an Amazons spinoff reportedly in the works, there are definitely a lot of potential places to tell more stories in Wonder Woman and Asteria's world.

