Wonder Woman 1984 Runtime Revealed

✖

Moviegoers have been waiting to see Wonder Woman 1984 for over a year now, as its theatrical release has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the film's release currently scheduled for this fall, some details surrounding the blockbuster are beginning to fall into place -- including its runtime. According to a new listing from the Korea Media Rating Board, Wonder Woman 1984 is set to have a running time of 150 minutes and 59 seconds. This would place the film at 2 hours, 30 minutes, and 59 seconds, roughly two minutes longer than the first Wonder Woman movie.

It's confirmed by Korea that Wonder Woman 1984 have a runtime of 151 minutes! #WonderWoman1984 pic.twitter.com/IJlpJqx7tg — Gavin (@gavinfeng97) August 31, 2020

Given the spectacle that WW84 is set to bring, fans will surely be delighted by the film having a relatively long runtime. The film is expected to follow Gal Gadot's Diana Prince in an entirely new adventure in the 1980s, one that will impact her relationship with humanity going forward.

"I think she tries to defeat the greed," Gadot explained during a visit to the film's set. "She still thinks that mankind should be able to help themselves, and she can't educate them to do good. She can only inspire them. But I think that she's also in a place in her life where she gets involved with the world when there are emergencies. Greed is not necessarily an emergency. So she's not there to educate. She's there to inspire. But she has her own things that I can say that she's greedy about them or for them, however you'd say that. I think that there are things that she would want to have as well."

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins, and co-stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord.

“Why 1984? We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the '80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with," Jenkins said of the film's setting in a previous interview. "So it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it's sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So it all came quite naturally.”

What do you think of Wonder Woman 1984's runtime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to be released on October 2nd.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.