Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot Teases "Next Chapter" on Anniversary of Casting Announcement

It's been nine years since Gal Gadot's casting as Wonder Woman was first announced and now, the actress is marking the anniversary with both a look back and a tease of the "next chapter" yet to come. On Instagram on Tuesday, Gadot shared a photo of herself from the first Wonder Woman movie, writing about her gratitude at being able to play the iconic character while also saying that she can't wait for fans to see the heroine's next chapter.

"On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman," Gadot wrote. "I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

Wonder Woman 3 was officially confirmed at DC FanDome in 2021 during a conversation between filmmaker Patty Jenkins and Lynda Carter, star of the classic Wonder Woman television series. However, since then there have been few updates on the threequel, though back in April, Gadot shared an update on the script for the film.

"We're talking!" Gadot told Forbes at the time. "We're actually in the mix of working on the script and getting the third one made, so it's all wheels are working and turning and I'm super, super excited for the fans to come and watch Wonder Woman 3 once it's made."

Currently, timeline and plans for Wonder Woman 3 have not been revealed, though Gadot's post seems to indicate that things do continue to move forward. That's good news for DC fans, especially with changes at Warner Bros. Last month, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, and Shazam! producer Peter Safran began to head up the newly formed DC Studios, focused exclusively on characters from DC Comics. Gunn and Safran are expected to reveal their plans for the DC Universe franchise sometime before the end of 2022 or at the start of 2023, which should give fans a better update.

