Wonder Woman 3: Patty Jenkins Gives Surprising Script Update

It's been several months since there's been an update about the third Wonder Woman movie and little is known about the film, short of Gal Gadot is set to return and Patty Jenkins will once again be behind the camera. Now, however, Jenkins is offering a surprising update about the film, particularly the script. While at the Matera Film Festival in Italy (via The Direct), Jenkins explained that she recently finished writing the final scene for the film — and that while she planned a trilogy, she is thinking about what could happen next.

"And so, where I said that I was only going to do one, then oh my god, I have to do two. And then, I find myself saying, 'Oh my god, I'm antsy to do three,' And so, even now I say, that's because I always plan a three-movie arc. There is a story that goes through these different movies as a whole. But even now, I just wrote last week the final scene of Wonder Woman 3 and I thought, I might be interested to see what happens next. So, you'll never know. They have asked us to think of ways to do more and it accidentally happens. But you'll never know. I have a lot of other films that I'm excited to do as well. And I love Gal Gadot so that makes it better, too."

Prior to Jenkins' comments, the most recent update we'd had about Wonder Woman 3 came from Gadot back in April when she said that she and Jenkins were talking and working on the script for the film.

"We're talking!" Gadot said at the time. "We're actually in the mix of working on the script and getting the third one made, so it's all wheels are working and turning and I'm super, super excited for the fans to come and watch Wonder Woman 3 once it's made."

Wonder Woman 3 was officially confirmed at DC FanDome in 2021 during a conversation between Jenkins and Lynda Carter, star of the classic Wonder Woman television series.

"We're super excited about Wonder Woman 3," Jenkins added. "Gal, who is so bummed not to be here, who is the busiest person in the world with now three little kids and shooting, she's so bummed not to be able to be here. But we are all three very excited about some exciting things coming up with Wonder Woman 3."

Currently, there's no official target date for Wonder Woman 3, though it's though that the film could enter production sometime in 2023 with a possible 2024 or 2025 release date.

