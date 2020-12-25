Al Pacino Praises Gal Gadot in ‘Wonder Woman’

Legendary actor Al Pacino is a fan of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.

A resurfaced interview from a visit to the Maltin on Movies podcast with Leonard and Jessie Maltin sees the Academy Award-winning actor single out the Wonder Woman star, saying "she's got it."

"Yeah, there's quite a few people," Pacino said when asked which filmmakers or actors excite him.

"I mean, the more obvious ones like Leo DiCaprio and James Franco, oh, and this new kid, [Timothée] Chalamet, he's just a beautiful actor. My god, he's gonna really do some stuff. And the girls too, all over the place. You just can't believe it, how good they are."

"You see that girl in Wonder Woman, she's got it," Pacino said of Gal Gadot.

"Sometimes I'm just home, and I see — you know how you get all those films, there's Wonder Woman in the middle [of the movie], wherever, I don't care, I'll look at it five minutes a day, just to watch what she does. She is something. She's got it."

On the topic of superheroes, it was suggested Pacino next star in that genre, but the 78-year-old actor joked it "may be be a little late, I think."

In 2014, after doling out praise for Marvel Studios blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy, Pacino said he was "ready to go to Marvel."

That December, the Godfather and Heat actor revealed he participated in a meeting with Marvel Studios president and Marvel Cinematic Universe mastermind Kevin Feige.

Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn later told ComicBook.com he's a "huge, huge Al Pacino fan," and that he would "love to find a way to work with him, whether it was in a Guardians movie or something else."

"The truth is that the next Guardians film, I've had so much of it worked out for a long time that I'm not sure there is a role to write there for Al Pacino, or for anybody else in particular," Gunn said of what would become Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. "But yeah, of course, I always have those guys who I admire and I look up to and I'm always excited to write a role for them."

Gadot is now filming Wonder Woman 1984, out November 1, 2019.