Work It: Netflix Releases First Trailer for Upcoming Dance Movie

Netflix's original slate of movies has produced some bonafide hits over the years, and have only grown in popularity as more people are staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The streaming titan recently debuted the first look at their latest film, and it looks like it might put a song in people's hearts. Late last week, Netflix released the official trailer for Work It, their upcoming coming-of-age dance film that stars Sabrina Carpenter (Girl Meets World) and Liza Koshy (Double Dare, Freakish).

When Quinn Ackerman’s (Carpenter) admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school...now she just needs to learn how to dance.

If the trailer is any indication, this will help bide the time until Netflix's Center Stage TV adaptation officially arrives.

The cast of Work It also includes Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow), Drew Ray Tanner (Riverdale, 50 States of Fright), Michelle Buteau (The Circle, Someone Great), and Jordan Fisher (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Teen Beach Movie). The film is directed by Laura Terruso (Fits and Starts, Good Girls Get High), with a script from Alison Peck (UglyDolls). It is produced by Alicia Keys, Leslie Morgenstein, and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, with Carpenter also serving as an executive producer.

Work It is just one of several major titles that will be hitting Netflix in the next few weeks, Including The Kissing Booth 2, Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, and Season 5 of Lucifer. This comes as the company recently announced that it added over 10 million new subscribers in the second quarter of this year.

“We live in uncertain times with restrictions on what we can do socially and many people are turning to entertainment for relaxation, connection, comfort and stimulation,” Netflix said in its quarterly shareholder letter.

What do you think of the trailer for Work It? Are you excited to check out the film when it arrives on Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Work It will be released exclusively on Netflix on August 7th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.