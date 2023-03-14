Brad Pitt's World War Z Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10

The long-awaited sequel to World War Z may never come to fruition, but that doesn't mean movie fans love the first film any less. Brad Pitt's globe-trotting zombie thriller hit theaters back in 2013 and was an immediate hit with audiences. Now, 10 years later, streaming subscribers are once again showing how popular the movie is. After being added to Netflix last week, World War Z is already showing out against the biggest films on the service.

Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list features World War Z in the second overall spot on the streamer. The decade-old film has topped many new additions and old classics to take one of the very top positions in the Netflix ranks.

Luther: The Fallen Sun, a brand new Netflix original, is currently the only title ahead of World War Z on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. The zombie favorite beat out all four Hunger Games installments, among other films, to rise that high on the charts.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies below!