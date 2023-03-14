Brad Pitt's World War Z Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10
The long-awaited sequel to World War Z may never come to fruition, but that doesn't mean movie fans love the first film any less. Brad Pitt's globe-trotting zombie thriller hit theaters back in 2013 and was an immediate hit with audiences. Now, 10 years later, streaming subscribers are once again showing how popular the movie is. After being added to Netflix last week, World War Z is already showing out against the biggest films on the service.
Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list features World War Z in the second overall spot on the streamer. The decade-old film has topped many new additions and old classics to take one of the very top positions in the Netflix ranks.
Luther: The Fallen Sun, a brand new Netflix original, is currently the only title ahead of World War Z on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. The zombie favorite beat out all four Hunger Games installments, among other films, to rise that high on the charts.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies below!
1. Luther: The Fallen Sun
"Haunted by an unsolved murder, brilliant but disgraced London police detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer."
2. World War Z
"A U.N. employee races against time and fate as he travels the world trying to stop the spread of a deadly zombie pandemic."
3. Turbo
"A speed-obsessed snail whose dreams of being the world's greatest racecar driver gets his chance when an accident imbues him with high-octane speed."
4. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
"After her triumph in the Hunger Games. Katniss Everdeen travels through the districts on a 'Victory Tour' while a rebellion gathers steam around her."
5. Faraway
"After inheriting a house on a Croatian island, a woman embarks on a spur-of-the-moment trip that reignites her joy in life and opens a door to new love."
6. The Hunger Games
"In a dystopian future, teens Katniss and Peeta are drafted for a televised event pitting young competitors against each other in a fight to the death."
7. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
"Katniss Everdeen and her allies bring their fight to the Capitol, as they aim to liberate all of Panem by assassinating the dictator President Snow."
8. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
"Back in District 13 after demolishing the Hunger Games, Katniss reluctantly becomes the icon of a groundswell rebellion against the Capitol."
9. Rango
"When he becomes lost in the desert, pet chameleon Rango pretends he's a tough guy and ends up sheriff of a corrupt and violent frontier town."
10. Burlesque
"After leaving Iowa with stars in her eyes, Ali arrives at a Los Angeles burlesque lounge with dreams of taking the stage with her soaring voice."