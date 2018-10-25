‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’: How the Original Disney Princess Voice Actors Influenced Their New Scene

One of the biggest staples of the advertising plan for Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, is the highly talked about Disney Princess scene. Every official Disney Princess, from Snow White to Moana, appears in the new film, but the inclusion of the iconic characters isn’t even the most impressive part of the scene.

What you may not know is that Disney managed to get the original voices for each and every one of the princesses to reprise their roles for Ralph Breaks the Internet (save for Snow White’s Adriana Caselotti who passed away in 1997). Not only did these actresses return to voice their beloved princesses, but they actually assisted the creative team in making the characters as honest to the original iterations as possible.

During a recent visit to Disney Animation Studios, Ralph directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston spent some time talking about the princess scene, revealing that the voice actresses had a huge part in bringing all of the characters to life.

“We did the scene first with temp voices, so we knew what the scene was all about when we went to them,” said the director. “And we sent them the script so everyone knew what the scene was like and we thought, I hope everyone’s game to do something that’s part irreverent but respectful of their characters at the same time. And every single actor that we went to loved the idea and actually when they came in helped elevate the comedy or the scene as an actor does, and would point out, well, my character wouldn’t say it like that, she would say it a little bit more like that. And it just added that extra layer of authenticity to the princesses.

“Because, as we got to work with each one of them, it became really apparent to us that they really embody those characters. There is a huge … Beyond the voice that they provided, obviously, so much of the character is embodied by their personalities. It was amazing. And we even, after each record session, set up a little time where the actress would sit with our animation department just to talk about the characters and the approach that they have when they played the characters. And it was great to watch this new crop of animators who were inspired by “The Little Mermaid” or the movies from the 90s, to meet these actors that provided the voices. These were the characters that inspired them to become animators.”

While Snow White may not be voiced by her original performer, writer Pamela Ribon took over the role for this scene and knocked it out of the park.

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet is set to hit theaters on November 21st.