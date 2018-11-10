‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’: New Trailer Reveals Imagine Dragons Cameo

Disney fans have already fallen in love with Ralph, but in Ralph Breaks the Internet the entire internet will soon fall for him, including Imagine Dragons.

A new trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet has dropped, and it showcases Ralph’s ability to craft viral videos, something that Ralph and Vanellope will need to harness if they hope to fix her game, Sugar Rush. They need to make some money to buy that new steering wheel, and as you can see Ralph’s newest career is going pretty well early on, even entertaining the band Imagine Dragons, who make a cameo in the new footage.

We can’t blame them either, as seeing someone hold an air blower to Ralph’s face is just pure magic. You can check out the new footage in the video above.

The band is one of many entertaining cameos in the movie, which features a host of Disney Princesses including Jasmine, Mulan, Snow White, Moana, and more, as well as characters like Sonic, who tries desperately to teach Ralph what Wi-Fi is, and more specifically how to pronounce it.

You can check out the description for the film below.

“Wreck-it Ralph 2 leaves Litwoak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet – which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet – the netizens – help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of the trend-making site ‘BuzzzTube.”

Wreck-It Ralph 2 is directed by Phil Johnston and Rich Moore, and features Ralph (John C. Reilly), Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman), Shank (Gal Gadot), Fix-It Felix Jr. (Jack McBrayer), and Sergeant Calhoun (Jane Lynch). The film will also feature new characters, including Yesss (Taraji P. Henson) and KnowsMore (Alan Tudyk), as well as a variety of Disney Princesses including Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), Merida (Kelly Macdonald), Mulan (Ming-Na Wen), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristen Bell (Anna), Moana (Auli’i Cravalho), Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Ariel (Jodi Benson), Linda Larkin (Jasmine), and more.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is set to hit theaters on November 21st.

What other cameos are you excited for? Let us know in the comments!