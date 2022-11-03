X-Men: Almost Famous Director Wants to Make a Dazzler Movie with Dua Lipa

There are no shortage of characters that fans want to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially now that the X-Men and the Fantastic Four are able to properly enter the fold. With Marvel Studios crafting an ever-growing number of movies, television shows, and Disney+ special presentations over the next few years, the possibilities of when and how we could see certain characters get the spotlight have been on fans' minds. As it turns out, Almost Famous and Vanilla Sky director Cameron Crowe would be more than willing to help tell one fan-favorite mutant's story. In a recent interview with The Playlist, Crowe expressed an interest in directing a movie centered around Dazzler, the X-Men's resident pop singer — and casting pop star Dua Lipa in the role.

"Throw me a Dazzler movie! Let's do it," Crowe said, before being asked if he's familiar with the chracter. "No, but I will be today! Who should play Dazzler? I can see you have an idea for this."

"I'm feeling Dua Lipa for this. Tomorrow I'll be like, 'Yeah, I've been thinking about Dua for Dazzler, you know, I've been thinking about this for a while.' And giving you no credit [laughs]. No, no, I think it's cool. Doing a movie like that could be a blast. You can have character development and all that deep stuff and also have spectacle. You can do it. And it's heading there, clearly."

Who is Marvel's Dazzler?

Originally created by Tom DeFalco and John Romita Jr. in The Uncanny X-Men #130, Alison Blaire / Dazzler is a mutant with the ability to convert sound into beams of energy. She utilizes these abilities as both a pop star and a member of the X-Men, initially being created as a cross-promotional character who would have starred in her own real-life records and movies.

She has become a fan-favorite in the years since her debut, most recently being part of Marvel's X-Terminators book. She previously made it into the movies in 2019's Dark Phoenix, where she was played by Halston Sage.

When will we see the X-Men in the MCU?

Outside of a few blink-and-you'll-miss-it character cameos and Easter eggs, and an alternate version of Charles Xavier / Professor X (Patrick Stewart) appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the X-Men have yet to fully flourish in the MCU.

"I try not to think of it as me being the one, introducing them," Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "We're all doing it together. Everybody in that sequence, it's a collaboration with [director] Sam [Raimi], of course, [and] with the actors. I'm just trying to give them a great foundation, to come in and bring this stuff to life. And geez, they all knocked it out of the park."

As Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased to ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year, we might not have to wait too long to get to the X-Men.

"You want to wait till Phase 10 for the X-Men?" Feige joked. "Alright, that's longer than I want to wait. But I guess."

Would you want to see Cameron Crowe and Dua Lipa bring Dazzler into the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!