Comic-Con 2022: Kevin Feige Teases MCU Introduction of the X-Men (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios brought the house down at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, announcing not only their entire Phase 5 block of programming for the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also teasing Phase 6. Though titles like Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars were all confirmed by the studio, there was one group that was curiously absent from the furvor, the children of the atom, the X-Men. No official word was announced about a movie featuring the X-Men or even titled the X-Men, so when are they going to make their big debut (sat least bigger than Professor X and Kamala Khan have already made).

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis in an Exclusive interview we asked Feige about when the X-Men would appear. Our Phase Zero host joked if we would have to wait until Phase 10 (meaning, Phase X) until we saw the X-Men, prompting a hilarious reply from Feige: "You want to wait till Phase 10 for the X-Men? Alright, that's longer than I want to wait. But I guess."

Among the many announcements made by Feige and company at San Diego Comic-Con included that this year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will mark the conclusion of Phase 4 of the MCU, leading into Phases 5 and 6. We also asked Feige about what Marvel Studios believes they've learned from this most recent block of movies and TV shows since it was their most ambitious slate of content in the studio's history.

"I think we learned something on every project we do, but as we were laying out, and even three years ago here laying out Phase 4, which we didn't lay out all of, but most of you know, we realized that it's very different than Phase 1, 2 and 3. That there are more projects in less years, and therefore it didn't seem right to culminate, you know, not gonna culminate every 10 months in an Avengers movie. And each of the films themselves now have become quite big in our crossover events in many ways. And after the creative experience we had with infinity War and Endgame, it felt like it was about capping a saga, saving back-to-back Avengers films for the completion of a saga and that's really what we wanted to lay out today."

Hopefully those two back-to-back Avengers movies will see some fan-favorite mutants joining Earth's Mightiest Heroes.