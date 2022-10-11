Marvel Studios MCU Release Dates: 2022-2026

Marvel Studios has shifted its release date calendar, pushing back the end of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the culmination of the Multiverse Saga. During July's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel chief Kevin Feige announced an expansive slate of projects, unveiling the two-part Multiverse finale Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Disney has since revealed new dates for titles from its upcoming Phase 5 and 6, delaying Blade, Deadpool 3, the Fantastic Four reboot, and Avengers: Secret Wars. The November 11th release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the upcoming Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, will mark the end of Phase 4 as scheduled.

Below, see everything you need to know about Marvel's release date changes, the movie and television titles of Phase 5 and Phase 6, and the MCU slate through 2026.

Marvel Studios Release Date Changes



Blade, starring Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire slayer, is moving from November 3rd, 2023, to September 6th, 2024, as it hunts for a new director. The Shawn Levy-directed Deadpool 3, which will partner Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, has moved off its recently announced September 6th date to November 8th, 2024.

Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot from WandaVision director Matt Shakman has moved back from November 8th, 2024, to February 14th, 2025. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, directed by Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton, is keeping its original date of May 2nd, 2025; Avengers: Secret Wars will now arrive one year later, moving from November 7th, 2025, to May 1st, 2026. The crossover event film will end Phase 6 and what Marvel Studios has officially titled The Multiverse Saga.

Untitled Marvel Movie Release Dates

An untitled Marvel movie once set for February 14th, 2025, will now open on November 7th, 2025. Another untitled Marvel movie, previously set for May 1st, 2026, has been removed from the schedule. More reserved dates for untitled Marvel movies include July 25th, 2025; November 7th, 2025; February 13th, 2026; July 24th, 2026; and November 6th, 2026.

Armor Wars, starring Don Cheadle as James "War Machine" Rhodes, is being redeveloped as a feature and is expected to land on one of those dates after being planned as a television series for Disney+. Also in development for theaters is the untitled Shang-Chi 2.



Marvel Studios MCU Schedule: Phase 5



What If...? Season 2 (Animated Series, expected early 2023 on Disney+)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Movie, February 17th, 2023)

Secret Invasion (Series, Spring 2023 on Disney+)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Movie, May 5th, 2023)

Echo Season 1 (Series, expected Mid-2023 on Disney+)

The Marvels (Movie, July 28th, 2023)

Loki Season 2 (Series, Summer 2023 on Disney+)

X-Men '97 (Animated Series, Fall 2023 on Disney+)

Ironheart (Series, Late 2023 on Disney+)

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Series, Late 2023 on Disney+)

Daredevil: Born Again (Series, Early 2024 on Disney+)

Captain America: New World Order (Movie, May 3rd, 2024)

Thunderbolts (Movie, July 26th, 2024)

Spider-Man: Freshman Year (Animated Series, Expected 2024 on Disney+)

Blade (Movie, September 6th, 2024)

Marvel Zombies (Animated Series, Expected 2024 on Disney+)

Deadpool 3 (Movie, November 8th, 2024)

Marvel Studios MCU Schedule: Phase 6



Fantastic Four (Movie, February 14th, 2025)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (Movie, May 2nd, 2025)

Untitled Marvel Studios Project (Movie, July 25th, 2025)

Untitled Marvel Studios Project (Movie, November 7th, 2025)

Untitled Marvel Studios Project (Movie, February 13th, 2026)

Avengers: Secret Wars (Movie, May 1st, 2026)

Untitled Marvel Studios Project (Movie, July 24th, 2026)

Untitled Marvel Studios Project (Movie, November 6th, 2026)

Projects in development without release dates include the untitled Black Panther spinoff series set within the Kingdom of Wakanda on Disney+; a rumored Nova series on Disney+; and the reported Wonder Man series for Disney+. The untitled feature film Spider-Man 4, a co-production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, is in active development.

Marvel Phase 4 Movies and Shows



The remaining titles left in Marvel's Phase 4 include the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, streaming October 13th on Disney+, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in theaters November 11th, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special streaming December 2022 on Disney+.



