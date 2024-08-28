Natalie Dormer Reflects on Being Captain America’s First Kiss

While her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was brief, Natalie Dormer’s role in Captain America: The First Avenger was very memorable for Marvel fans. In the film Dormer’s Private Lorraine made quite an impact when she kissed Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), seeming attempting to seduce the hero. Of course, her efforts were interrupted by Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell, but it was still a landmark moment for Cap — it was his first kiss. Now, 13 years after the film’s release, Dormer is reflecting on the role. Speaking with ComicBook in support of her new movie, The Wasp, Dormer says that she thinks Lorraine went on to be “very responsible” and says that playing the role was just fun.

“I’m sure she found an even keel and became a very responsible, hardworking member of society,” Dormer said. “That character, yeah, that was just, you know, that was just fun. That’s one of those gigs when you just go, ‘You want me to do what? Oh, yeah. Sure. Okay. I just come in for a day’s work and yeah, all right.’”

Of course, Dormer’s Lorraine isn’t the only memorable kiss Captain America/Steve Rogers had in the MCU. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Steve had an unexpected kiss with Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), though that kiss was meant to serve as a distraction while they were trying to evade S.T.R.I.K.E. There was also a notable kiss in Captain America: Civil War when Steve kissed Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp). And, of course, Steve does get another kiss in The First Avenger: Peggy kisses him before he takes off to take down Red Skull.

What is The Wasp About?

As for Dormer, she will next be found in The Wasp. A psychological thriller written by Morgan Lloyd Malcom adapted from Malcom’s play of the same name and directed by Guillem Morales, The Wasp stars Dormer and Naomie Harris as Heather (Harris) and Carla (Dormer), two women who have not spoken in years but what Heather has to say has repercussions for both women.

“The Wasp is aptly titled, its layered sting, ferociously sharp dialogue and breathtaking twists evoking such classic cat-and-mouse thrillers as ‘Sleuth’ and ‘Deathtrap,’” Jordan Fields, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions & Originals at Shout! Studios said of the film earlier this year (via Deadline). “Natalie Dormer and Naomie Harris bring an electric intensity to their characters, and Guillem Morales’ clever visual style makes it a satisfying cinematic experience. This one aims for the head, the heart and the gut, and delivers on all three. We’re eager to get it out there, because word of mouth will be strong.”

The Wasp opens in theaters on August 30th.