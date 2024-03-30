X-Men Star Anna Paquin Shares Praise for Hugh Jackman

X-Men star Anna Paquin had some serious praise for Hugh Jackman while remembering her time in the blockbuster franchise. PEOPLE Magazine interviewed the actress for A Bit of Light, but they had to ask about her first massive role. While the preparation for becoming Rogue could be very intense, Jackman and her co-stars made the adjustment easie. Paquin smiled that the massive star turn for the Wolverine actor couldn't have happened to a better guy. Check out the nice things she had to say about her X-Men co-star.

"That was the role that really turned him into a humungous, gigantic movie star, and it couldn't have happened to a more lovely guy," Paquin argued. In the lead-up to Deadpool & Wolverine, this love for Jackman and Ryan Reynolds has reached a fever pitch.

"There are those people you meet and you think, 'They couldn't possibly be that nice,' and then they are," she mentioned when discussing Jackman. "And he's exactly the same, as far as I can tell. He's one of those people who's a good role model for how to conduct yourself in this world. You can be all the big things and you can still be kind, be human, know what matters."

Jackman's Long Road Here

Despite Wolverine making the actor into a massive star, there were moments of reflection for Jackman. He told Deadline that he made the decision to put away his claws, but seeing Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool made him crack the door open for a return. From that moment, the actor probably knew he would never be done with the role.

"Well, I was 20 minutes into watching Deadpool and I had just announced, literally, a few weeks before that Logan was going to be my last, which I fully intended," Jackman revealed. "And then I was like, 'Uh-oh.'...I was just driving out to the beach. It was mid-August, I had a week off from the show (The Music Man on Broadway), my first week off in eight, nine months, 10 months. And it came to me like, 'I really want to do that.' And that was it."

He added, "As soon as I arrived at the beach, I rang Ryan (Reynolds) just to see what the hell was going on. And then here we are. It was so quick. And trust me, there's not a morning I don't wake up where Ryan Reynolds is outside my house with posters saying, 'Please.' He's constantly asking me about it. And I was like, 'Dude, I'm done. I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done.' So then when he rang me [back], he was like, 'Are you serious?' So yeah. I'm a terrible poker player. All this time I was saying I was done, I really meant it. But anyway, somewhere deep down, this idea was obviously lurking and brewing."

Getting The Band Back Together

All those old figures from the FOX X-Men side of things have been getting asked about Deadpool & Wolverine. ComicBook.com asked Simon Kinberg about seeing all his old work referenced. The filmmaker was a big part of those early days of X-Men movies. He's sure Reynolds and Jackman will do right by the characters.

"It's a good question because it's outside of actually being inside the process of making anything. The truth is, with the Marvel movies, if I answer anything, I'm just afraid there's gonna be a sniper's little red dot on my forehead and my children will be fatherless," Kinberg joked.

"So I'm just gonna say, I'm such a massive fan of everything that Hugh [Jackman]'s done with Wolverine. I think I made five movies he was in, in one form or another, as Wolverine and I'm very excited for the film," he mused. "I know that for him, and for Ryan [Reynolds] and for Shawn [Levy], exploring some aspects that perhaps we haven't explored before, I would imagine is appealing."

