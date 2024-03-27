X-Men '97 Episode 3 Recap with Spoilers

Another new episode of X-Men '97 is out into the world, taking Marvel's merry mutants to new heights. Playing right off of the Jean Grey cliffhanger from the two-episode premiere, Episode 3 of X-Men '97 delivered plenty of twists and turns that fans had to see to believe — and if you need help breaking them all down, we've got you covered.

Obviously, spoilers for Episode 3 of X-Men '97, "Fire Made Flesh", below! Only look if you want to know!

What Happens in X-Men '97 Episode 3?

The team further inspects the newly-arrived doppelganger of Jean, who has vague memories of the X-Men's past and of being trapped in a lab. Beast determines, through looking at the cells of both women, that this new Jean is actually the real one. The other Jean is then accused of being a clone, which upsets her, as she reminds the team of all of the memories they share. Later, she asks Cyclops to trust her for the sake of their family, but he admits that he doesn't know what to believe.

A mystery voice begins to be emitted from Nathan's baby monitor — it's Mister Sinister, who confirms that he cloned the Jeans and placed a crystal in the clone Jean's head. He activates it, causing her to smash all of the nearby portraits of the X-Men and transform into her true evil form: the Goblin Queen.

While leaving the Danger Room, Gambit expresses that he's insecure about Rogue and Magneto getting closer together. He goes towards a nearby door, where he finds grotesque melted versions of Rogue and Magneto in an embrace. Simultaneously, all of the X-Men begin to experience twisted scenarios across the mansion — Jubilee and Sunspot are attacked by a monster from their TV, Morph is confronted by a vision of Mr. Sinister, Beast meets a monster in the elevator, Cyclops and Bishop are attacked by Nathan's baby toys, which morph into visions of the people they've disappointed. The Goblin Queen's visions further transport them into an inferno, where they fight off a series of flying monsters before the real Jean uses her psychic powers to rescue everyone — and then immediately passes out. The Goblin Queen escapes, and tells the X-Men to stay away from her.

In the med bay, Rogue and Magneto get caught up on what happened, as the team tends to the wounded. Magneto, Cyclops, Morph, and Bishop go on a mission to find Sinister, who has kidnapped baby Nathan and conducted an experiment on him to make him invulnerable. Everyone fights the Goblin Queen (with Morph transforming into Magik).

Back at the mansion, Jean is overwhelmed by her psychic abilities, until Wolverine helps her focus on reading his mind. She is surprised to learn how much he loves her, but gets distracted by a vision of Scott being attacked by the Goblin Queen. She astral projects herself to the Goblin Queen and they begin to fight, before Jean takes them back to a vision of when she first met Professor as a child, and got her psychic superpowers following the death of her best friend. The Goblin Queen continues to argue that she's the real Jean because she remembers everything, and the fight continues. The only thing that stops the Goblin Queen is her memories of Nathan, which causes her to break from Sinister's mind control.

She and Scott rescue Nathan from Sinister, but soon discover that he has been infected with a techno virus that can only be cured in the future. Luckily, Beast has essentially repaired Bishop's time travel device, so there is a chance that Nathan can be cured in the future. Cyclops initially refuses to abandon his son, but the Goblin Queen gives Nathan a psychic message to know that he'll always be loved. She then gives Nathan to Bishop, who leaves for the future.

The Goblin Queen prepares to leave the Mansion, but is stopped by Jean, who now remembers almost everything of her past. While Jean suggests that they both should stay, the Goblin Queen wants to keep her promise to start a new life somewhere. They say their goodbyes, and the Goblin Queen dubs herself Madelyne Pryor. Jean returns home to Cyclops.

Meanwhile, Storm is laying low in Dallas, Texas when she is approached by Forge, who promises to help her get her powers back.

New episodes of X-Men '97 debut on Wednesdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

