Former X-Men Filmmaker Addresses Deadpool & Wolverine Finally Happening

Prior to The Walt Disney Company acquiring Fox and its roster of Marvel characters, filmmaker Simon Kinberg emerged as one of the integral figures in developing Marvel projects, having been part of more than a half dozen projects for that franchise. With the iconic mutants set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially, Kinberg recently shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, as he expressed that the project will explore these characters in ways he never could at Fox. Kinberg's latest project is the mystery series Sugar, which premieres globally on Friday, April 5th with two episodes, followed by one episode every Friday through May 17th on Apple TV+.

"It's a good question because it's outside of actually being inside the process of making anything. The truth is, with the Marvel movies, if I answer anything, I'm just afraid there's gonna be a sniper's little red dot on my forehead and my children will be fatherless," Kinberg recently joked to ComicBook.com about his thoughts on Deadpool & Wolverine. "So I'm just gonna say, I'm such a massive fan of everything that Hugh [Jackman]'s done with Wolverine. I think I made five movies he was in, in one form or another, as Wolverine and I'm very excited for the film. I know that for him, and for Ryan [Reynolds] and for Shawn [Levy], exploring some aspects that perhaps we haven't explored before, I would imagine is appealing."

Given that Sugar explores a private detective who aims to get to the bottom of a disappearance, the idea of taking this premise into the world of superheroes with a figure like Multiple Man, Kinberg confessed, "We tried to develop something like that for a long time."

Word of a live-action Multiple Man project first emerged in 2017 with James Franco sharing that he aimed to star in such a project, though the plans for that project seemingly all dissolved during the merger between Disney and Fox.

Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award nominee Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.

The series also stars Kirby (The Sandman), Amy Ryan (The Wire), James Cromwell (Succession), Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad), Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry (Mindhunter), Sydney Chandler (Don't Worry Darling), and Alex Hernandez (Invasion).

Sugar is created by Mark Protosevich who also executive produces. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films, marking their second series with Apple TV+ under Kinberg's overall deal following Invasion. Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers. The series was directed by Fernando Meirelles (City of God, Two Popes), who also executive produces, and Adam Arkin (The Offer).

Stay tuned for updates on Kinberg's possible Marvel future. Sugar premieres globally on Friday, April 5th with two episodes, followed by one episode every Friday through May 17th on Apple TV+.

