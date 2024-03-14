Deadpool & Wolverine: Fan-Favorite X-Men Movies Star Teases Return for MCU Debut

Deadpool & Wolverine might have just gotten a tease from one of the stars of the original X-Men trilogy. James Marsden talked about the highly-anticipated MCU film with The Discourse Podcast. The Cyclops actor said "Yeah, I keep hearing about that; I can't walk down the street without someone asking me. So, evidently, there's a lot of chatter about that." However, Marsden would go further in his prodding. When asked about upcoming projects, the Cyclops actor pointed out that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 actually filmed near Pinewood Studios where Deadpool & Wolverine was assembled. However, maybe the X-Men star realized what he said and didn't want to blow up his spot too much.

"We just wrapped actually. We were near the Deadpool stages up there in Pinewood actually," Marsden revealed. "Yeah, this is a little bit of a Pandora's box."

The Sonic star would quickly pivot to his work with the Paramount movie. "Look, franchises. I even hate that word franchise. A movie where you make several of them. Sequels and you don't really see that happen often in this world much anymore. So, I feel very proud of what we've created and the response from the fans and everything. We just had to get the animation right on that first movie. Great family, Jim's having a ball there. He's in his inspiration zone.

One X-Men Star Isn't Coming Back

One other X-Men star declined to be in Deadpool & Wolverine. Last week, Vinnie Jones talked about how he got approached for a cameo in the Marvel Studios movie. He told Yahoo UK that the call came through but there was one big factor that led to him turning it all down. The costume is just a bridge too far. Fans of the original X-Men trilogy will remember Jones as the imposing Juggernaut. While it's a nostalgic pull for audiences, the actor has talked repeatedly about how arduous that costume process was.

"Funnily enough I just got asked to do Deadpool, the new one now, and I spoke to the director and I just said it's such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically," Jones revealed. "I mean it had its mental toll as well because you're in it and you can't do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn't strike the deal for Deadpool."

"Deadpool's my favorite movie of all f*cking time more or less," he continued. "I really wanted to do it, but they didn't have the budget to put me in the suit."

Deadpool & Wolverine's Making Jokes About Kevin Feige

Kevin Feige isn't even safe from the Merc with a Mouth in Deadpool & Wolverine. Karan Soni is back for the third installment in the Deadpool franchise and he talked to Collider about Marvel's head man. The actor says there's a lot of jokes about Feige in the upcoming MCU movie. He argues that the willingness to poke fun at itself is a big strength.

"I can say that I think it'll be really good, this movie, and from my little experience of my part of it, it's definitely... Ryan's taking full advantage of the MCU and playing with all the toys," Soni began. "It also feels like it's coming at a perfect time for the MCU because it's ready for a little bit of a shake-up, and he's definitely shaking it up."

"And so I think like, this is great that it's coming at this time, and they're very willing to make fun of themselves, which is important. And I got to meet Kevin Feige, and I was surprisingly starstruck," he mused. "I was a little bit like, oh my gosh, it's him. Which I was surprised that I was. But it's very cool to see those minds together. You know, him, Kevin's obviously completely changed the industry, and then Ryan who's such a genius, like them combining their power, it's pretty exciting."

