X-Men MCU Casting Report Claims Beast Frontrunner Is Officially Out (Here’s Who Is Left) 

With all of the casting news surrounding this new franchise, the world had pretty much accepted that Charles Melton (Riverdale, Beef) would be the next Beast, bringing Dr. Hank McCoy to life in Marvel’s iteration of the X-Men. But that seems to have changed, at least according to industry insider Caleb Williams, better known as Knight Gambit on X. The newest rumor? Melton has signed on to play a potentially even more famous mentor (depending on your fandom): Kakashi Hatake, Team 7’s teacher, in the new live-action Naruto film from Lionsgate, directed by Destin Daniel Crettin, leaving Beast’s role open.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And while Melton would have nailed it as Hank McCoy, his decision to take the role of Kakashi instead leaves the door open for someone else to accept the part. Who might that someone be? According to insiders and several rumors, Peter Claffey will likely get the role after blowing critics and audiences both away with his portrayal of Ser Duncan the Tall in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a series that scored nine Emmy nominations after its first season. While some fans question why Melton couldn’t do both projects (like Adam Driver, who is filming X-Men alongside Heat), others are thrilled about the potential.

Some Fans Have Mixed Feelings About This Development

Small Tidbit….Sounds like Charles Melton is out as Beast in the #XMen reboot.



Which was pretty much expected when he signed in for #Naruto as Kakashi though he wanted to do both pic.twitter.com/noI6O22DjK — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) October 17, 2026

There’s no doubt that Claffey has the bearing to bring Beast to life. But some fans of the character are doubting whether or not he has the ability to portray such an intelligent character, seemingly forgetting that he was acting when he played the less-than-genius Dunk the Lunk. “I’d pick him to be Cyclops before Beast. Beast should sound very smart, like Kelsey Grammer, Hugh Laurie, etc,” . Another followed up with the obvious point, adding, “You realize the script contributes to how smart someone sounds, right?” And really, as long as Claffey accepting the role doesn’t mess with the schedule for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, it seems like a perfect fit.

As far as we know right now, the official cast of the upcoming X-Men projects is as follows: Sadie Sink as Jean Grey (obviously), Maya Boyd as Storm, Kit Connor as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Inde Navarette as Rogue, Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, and Asa Germann as Angel. So if Claffey truly is joining the cast, he’s joining a group of powerhouse performers—something that he’s proven himself to be with his turn as Ser Dunk (as shown by all of the aforementioned Emmy nominations, as well as the stellar critic and audience reception and immediate renewal of the show for more seasons). While some of these rumors turn out to be just that, this is one that would make the MCU’s X-Men way cooler if it were true.