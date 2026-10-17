MCU X-Men Newcomer Addresses Casting & “Fear of Failure”

It’s little wonder that one of the newest additions to the X-Men cast is feeling a few insecurities creeping up. The MCU has been dangling the promise of an X-Men introduction for years, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see who would bring these characters to life and how they’d enter the modern zeitgeist. Now one of those new stars, Inde Navarrette, is talking about the pressure that came with her casting and her deep desire to do this character and story justice.

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Navarrette, still riding the high of her starring role as Nikki in Obsession, which has officially become the decade’s highest-grossing original film, is, in her own words, a big nerd. And it’s that inherent nerdiness (and love of Marvel in general) that has her nursing a fear of dropping the ball when it comes to playing one of the most beloved X-Men characters of all time. “I really, really love Rogue. I’m a huge Marvel fan. I’m a big nerd,” the actor said, per Gold Derby.

Writing Navarette’s Portrayal of Rogue Off Would Be a Big Mistake

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“Rogue is my first big character, I would say ever. After Nikki and Obsession, there’s a fear of failure. Of course, there’s a fear of bad reception,” she went on to elaborate. And it’s a fair anxiety, especially given how vocal some X-Men fans have been about her not being their preferred choice for Rogue, clamoring that Cailee Spaeny should have been handed the role due to her Southern accent. But those same fans seem to forget that Navarrette also grew up in the South. When asked by Entertainment Tonight how she planned to embody that trademark accent, she said, “I grew up in Texas for a good majority of my life. So honestly, those Southern women are really my favorite. Corpus Christie is the city specifically. And Mississippi. Rogue is from Mississippi. So I really just want to go there, and I want to really do her justice.”

It’s obvious that, understandable nerves aside, Inde Navarrette has come fully prepared to embody the role of Rogue. Despite what one loud subset of the fandom has said about her casting, other fans are excited, and she says that’s the main reason she can set her fears aside. “I think that the fear that I was feeling just a little bit completely went away when I heard everybody being really excited,” she said. Fans across the internet are already rallying behind her, fully believing that she has what it takes to bring Rogue to life, especially after the incredible performance that she gave in Obsession, as well as all the work they’ve watched her put in to nail the nuances of the character.