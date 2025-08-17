The X-Men Movie Franchise Surprise Added to a New Streaming Service

The X-Men have found yet another streaming home. The Fox movies have been available to stream on Disney+ since shortly after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox, alongside X-Men ’97 (which remains a Disney+ exclusive), and the original X-Men: The Animated Series. In a surprise move, the entirety of the X-Men movie franchise is now available to stream on Hulu.

With Disney now fully owning Hulu, the following movies are now available to stream on the service: X-Men, X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, The Wolverine, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, The New Mutants, and Logan. Some of the films, though, are only available through Premium Subscriptions.

The move comes as Disney is getting ready to eliminate the Hulu app altogether, in favor of creating a unified Disney+ and Hulu streaming app sometime next year. Disney will begin to make changes to Hulu and Disney+ over the next few months that should help to improve both services. As the two streaming platforms prepare to merge over the next few months, it’s more than likely more titles from 20th Century Fox will be added to Hulu’s offerings.

Fox’s X-Men movies have a complicated history among fans of the mutants. The films, which didn’t always give people comics-accurate portrayals, saw several ups and downs. The first movie, 2000’s X-Men, earned an 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and $296.3 million at the worldwide box office. It was a positive start for the long-running franchise, but over time, the franchise would see its Rotten Tomatoes scores continue to decline. Interestingly, despite some the films being poorly received among critics and fans alike, they continued to perform well enough at the box office for 20th Century Fox to continue to order new installments over the years.

The franchise earned a reboot with 2011’s X-Men: First Class. The film earned an impressive 86% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earned $352.6 million worldwide on a $160 million budget. It was followed by 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, which earned even stronger reviews (90% on Rotten Tomatoes) and grossed $746 million worldwide. After that, the series lost steam with X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019. Apocalypse earned a terrible 47% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and Dark Phoenix earned an even worse 22% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While the First Class series was uneven, Fox found success with the Deadpool movies and the Wolverine movies of the 2010s.

Next up for the X-Men is Avengers: Doomsday, which will see the return of some of the original X-Men cast. Confirmed to appear are Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy/Beast. Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18, 2026. Until then, fans can now stream all of the X-Men movies on Hulu and Disney+, along with X-Men ’97 which is exclusive to Disney+.