X-Men Star Lucas Till Would “Love to” Return as Havok in the MCU

Lucas Till first appeared in the X-Men franchise in X-Men: First Class, playing the role of Alex Summers, the brother to Scott (Cyclops), a character who had appeared in almost every X-movie up to that point. He appeared in two more films in the role -- X-Men: Days of Future Past, and X-Men: Apocalypse -- before his character was killed, a move that was widely assumed to have been made at Till's direction. The actor had just taken a lead role on CBS's reboot of MacGyver, and the notion of breaking away from that arduous shooting schedule for long enough to appear in a blockbuster movie seemed unlikely.

That doesn't mean he would rule the idea out, though. During a recent interview with Reel Talker, the actor said that he would still like to revisit the character, even if he isn't sure exactly how to do so from a storytelling point of view.

"I would, yes. Hands down, I would love to," Till said. "But storytelling wise, I don’t know how that would work. I’m dead."

Of course, that's less of a problem these days. With a multiverse at their disposal, Marvel could go the Katie Cassidy-on-Arrow route and just decide that if they liked the actor enough, the new Havok was an alternate Earth's version of the old one, who had the same appearance but not the same experiences (or death). That might feel like a long-shot -- but the last couple of weeks have been game-changing in that respect. In last week's episode of WandaVision, audiences were shocked by the appearance of Evan Peters, who played Quicksilver in X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

The character of Quicksilver had already appeared in a Marvel movie -- in Avengers: Age of Ultron -- and was dead in the main Marvel canon. His sister, Scarlet Witch, is the central character of WandaVision, though, and her reality-warping powers are playing hell on the MCU as she grapples with the trauma of Vision's death.

You can see a clip from Till's interview below.

In the meantime, Till has been keeping busy. Besides MacGyver, he has appeared in Monster Trucks and Son of the South, in addition to providing a voice for Michael Jackson's Halloween.

If you want to know what the odds are of more X-Men actors popping up in the Marvel Universe, it's probably a good idea to keep your eye on WandaVision, as well as the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3.