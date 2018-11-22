Fourth ‘xXx’ Film Taps ‘The Green Hornet’ Star Jay Chou

The world isn’t ready to say goodbye to Xander Cage. The character first appeared in xXx in 2002 and Hollywood is gearing up for a fourth installment of the franchise.

The most recent actor to join the world of extreme sports and spying is Jay Chou, best known to film audiences for playing Kato in The Green Hornet.

Chou is also known to a wider audience for his career as a musician. He is a singer, songwriter, and producer who has been releasing music since 2000. The creative even manages JVR Music, his own record and management company.

Chou was last seen onscreen in 2016’s Now You See Me 2. You could also hear him on the soundtrack for the film. He’s also provided his musical talents for Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016), The Interview (2014), and even for The Green Hornet (2011).

According to Variety, Chou has already spoken highly of the upcoming movie’s director, D.J. Caruso. “I’ve met DJ a number of times over the past few months,” explained Chou, “and it’s very clear how talented he is as a director.”

Caruso directed the previous xXx film as well as I Am Number Four (2011), Eagle Eye (2008), and Disturbia (2007). He’s also rumored to be taking the lead on the next G.I. Joe film, Ever Vigilant.

If you loved the first and third xXx movies, you can rest easy, because Vin Diesel is confirmed for the next installment. Back in 2005, he opted out of the first sequel, xXx: State of the Union, which starred Ice Cube. The third film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, came after a long hiatus in 2017 with Diesel back in the lead. While Ice Cube did make an appearance in the last film, it’s unclear if we’ll be seeing him again for number four.

We do know, however, that the film will feature Deepika Padukone, who appeared in Return as Serena Unger. Roy Wang, who is best known being a member of the group TFboys, will also be seen in the new action flick.

xXx 4 was greenlit after becoming a roaring success in China, where it earned $168 million, toppling the $44.9 million the movie made in the United States and Canada.

While there’s no word on a release date for xXx 4, Chou says, “This is an incredibly exciting film which I’m beyond happy to join.” Hopefully, that bit of news will hold fans over for now!