Vin Diesel’s Most Popular Non-Fast Movie Is Now on HBO Max

As we move farther into the month of December, a new list of movies become available on HBO Max. One of those movies stars Vin Diesel, but it doesn’t fall under his Fast & Furious film franchise. The action flick xXx was added to HBO Max on December 1st, along with a host of other fan-favorite movies. xXx stars Vin Diesel as Xander Cage, a former extreme sports athlete recruited by Samuel L. Jackson’s Agent Gibbons to become an undercover spy. Seeing as Cage is into extreme sports, xXx features intense stunt sequences and sprawling action scenes.

xXx was released in 2002, and was followed up with two other installments: 2005’s xXx: State of the Union starring Ice Cube as Darius Stone, and 2017’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which reintroduced Diesel’s character back into the franchise. Ice Cube’s Darius Stone also made a surprise appearance in Return of Xander Cage. After wrapping on F9, Diesel teased more xXx in the future.

“After the longest filming shoot of my career with Fast 9…A film I am so immensely proud of,” Diesel shared in an Instagram post. “Before entering the next character and film project…so much to be excited about…Fast continuation, Xander Cage, Riddick…Groot. Not to mention the possibilities of Witch Hunter and the follow up to Bloodshot. Before all the press that coincides with the release of the various pictures next year. I must take a minute to center.”

It was reported that xXx 4 was looking to tap Green Hornet star Jay Chou to join the film’s cast, with the actor speaking highly of xXx director D.J. Caruso. “I’ve met DJ a number of times over the past few months,” Chou explained, “and it’s very clear how talented he is as a director.”

Vin Diesel is widely known for the Fast & Furious films, with F9‘s release coming as one of the successes during the pandemic. There are two more movies left to finish the trilogy, though there is the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, along with talks of an all-female spinoff in the works.

The actor also provides the voice for Groot in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy movies, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 23, 2023. Another comic book franchise, Bloodshot, also recruited Diesel, though it premiered just as theaters were starting to close due to pandemic lockdowns. However, DMG Entertainment creative head and Bloodshot producer Dan Mintz says they are still dedicated to continuing the Bloodshot franchise.

