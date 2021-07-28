✖

Netflix is saying yes to more Jennifer Garner, as the streaming service reached a deal with the actress and producer for more films in the future. As part of that multiple movie partnership, Netflix has ordered a sequel to Yes Day, Garner's starring vehicle from earlier this year. The film, which Garner also produced, was a hit with families and clearly stood out for the executives at Netflix.

Yes Day follows a family that agrees to one full day of parents saying "yes" to everything asked or planned by the kids. There's no word yet as to when the sequel will be going into production, but it won't be until after Garner's next Netflix project, The Adam Project, is released.

YES to more Jennifer Garner! The award-winning actress will star in and produce multiple new films for Netflix under a new partnership—including a sequel to the hit family movie YES DAY! (But first up, catch her in next year's sci-fi film THE ADAM PROJECT.) pic.twitter.com/zTy5AbeC9p — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 28, 2021

“I first worked with Jen on The Kingdom 15 years ago and consider myself very lucky to still be in business with her today,” said Scott Stuber, Netflix's Head of Global Film. “As an actor, she’s proven herself to be incredibly versatile in unforgettable roles spanning fast-paced action, heartfelt comedies, and thought-provoking dramas. She approaches every aspect of her work with such detail and preparation, which makes her an extremely valuable partner and producer. We look forward to celebrating another YES DAY with Jen and collaborating on many other exciting projects.”

“Having known Scott for fifteen years, there is a reason his relationships in the business stand the test of time," added Garner. "He is as true blue as he is smart and intuitive about filmmaking. Reed [Hastings], Ted [Sarandos], and Scott have built a safe, collaborative home for storytellers— I am honored to join the awesome group of creatives in the Netflix family, and I am extremely excited to work with their passionate and innovative teams across all departments. I had the most gratifying, creative experience bringing YES DAY to life. Seeing Netflix’s global reach as the Torres family wreaked havoc in homes all over the world makes me eager to dive in with another Day of Yes; I can’t wait. I am grateful for Netflix’s continued support and look forward to mixing it up across the board with this partnership.”

