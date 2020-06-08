You Should Have Left Trailer, Starring Kevin Bacon And Amanda Seyfried, Released

Universal Studios dropped a trailer for You Should Have Left on Monday, offering a look at the latest film on the horror front. It is billed as a psychological thriller, fittingly a product of Blumhouse Production from screenwriter David Koepp of Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, and Panic Room. The film stars Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried star as a couple seeking a restful vacation on an isolated edge of the world only to discover that secrets demand a reckoning. Of course, these secrets are also going to travel with the unsuspecting couple, as seen in the trailer featured above.

"In this terrifying, mind-twisting tale, a father fights desperately to save his family from a beautiful home that refuses to let them leave," the synopsis for You Should Have Left reads. "Theo Conroy (Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Seyfried) is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past. In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other."

Th film is based on a best-selling novel from German literary artist Daniel Kehlmann. It is produced by Jason Blum, Kevin Bacon, and Dean O'Toole, with executive producers Jeanette Volturno, Couper Camuelson, and Derek Ambrosi.

You Should Have Left also revealed its release date, coming available everywhere on demand on June 19.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.