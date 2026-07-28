You’re Running Out of Time to Stream One of the Most Rewatchable Sci-Fi Comedies of the 2000s

Reboots, remakes, and sequels seem to be out in full force in the 2020s, and in addition to suggesting that the film industry may be having a bit of a live-action remake problem—true of Disney’s live-action remakes in particular—these various new installments have made it clear that many movies, especially comedies, of the early to mid-2000s remain beloved today. In fact, just last year, the 2003 movie Freaky Friday had an unexpected sequel, Freakier Friday, and the Devil Wears Prada franchise followed suit, with The Devil Wears Prada coming out in 2006 and The Devil Wears Prada 2 hitting theaters earlier this year.

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Yet, not every 2000s comedy that deserves praise (and, perhaps, even to be revisited in a sequel or spinoff) gets that same level of attention. There are many comedies from that era that have seemingly been forgotten by viewers, even ones who loved the films at the time, and can now be found floating around from streaming service to streaming service. One such brilliant sci-fi comedy that, frankly, still doesn’t get the attention it deserves is Adam Sandler’s 2006 movie Click, and although it’s been on Netflix for some time now, the opportunity to stream the movie there is quickly disappearing.

Click Is a Brilliant (And Still Underrated) Comedy—But It Leaves Netflix Very Soon

Click centers on Sandler’s character Michael Newman, an everyday dad and husband who is tired of the day-in-and-day-out tasks in his life. When he gets his hands on a remote that gives him the ability to pause or fast forward through time, he uses it to his advantage and decides to skip through anything that he finds boring. Unfortunately, as is often the case in sci-fi movies, things don’t go according to plan. Michael ultimately loses control of the remote, and his life begins slipping by him, with him unable to stop massive time jumps.

Given that this is an Adam Sandler movie, it almost goes without saying that Click is absolutely hilarious; however, as that premise makes clear, this movie is also a profound one, full of harrowing moments and a much deeper message. Arguably, it’s among Sandler’s best movies, yet it’s one that so often gets forgotten, for whatever reason. Perhaps this in part comes down to the movie’s reception, which was mixed at best. Even now, on Rotten Tomatoes, Click’s critic score is an unfortunate 34%, and the audience score is higher but still not great at 66%.

Despite those scores and the fact that this movie has fallen into relative obscurity, Click is absolutely worth a watch. For those with Netflix subscriptions who want to give this movie a try (or give it a rewatch), it’s best to act fast, as Click’s last day on the streamer is just around the corner, on July 31.

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