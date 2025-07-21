Anne Hathaway Shares First Look at Long-Awaited Sequel to Her Best Movie

The Devil Wears Prada sequel is filming now, and Anne Hathaway just shared her first photo from the set. The picture shows Hathaway in pinstripe slacks and a matching vest, along with some stylish boots and jewelry. She leans on a short wall laughing, and 20th Century Studios is tagged in the Instagram post. The caption names her character, Andy Sachs, along with the hashtag “dwp2.” It’s no surprise that fans are eager for this sequel, but the comments were more excited than you might have even guessed. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, but fans are hoping we’ll get more sneak peeks from Hathaway between now and then.

Hathaway’s post tees up the triumphant return of her character, Andrea “Andy” Sachs, and how she has grown in the last two decades. The Devil Wears Prada follows Andy’s journey from a serious journalist to a vapid fashion magazine reporter, then back to a more balanced, compassionate outlook. Of course, the real show-stealer is her boss, editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), as Andy struggles to succeed in the industry without becoming as mean-spirited as Miranda.

This first picture tells us that Andy has bold fashion sense and confidence of her editor, but little more. However, fans who want to get ahead on the story are in luck — The Devil Wears Prada is based on a novel by Lauren Weisberger, and the sequel is an a adaptation as well, based on Weisberger’s Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns. The book is available now in print, digital, and audiobook formats, and fans have nearly a year to read ahead.

Revenge Wears Prada was published in 2013, ten years after the first novel and seven years after the movie. Fans have been clamoring for a movie sequel ever since, but the studios cast, and crew were not as eager. Streep and Hathaway both seemed unenthusiastic about the idea in interviews around that time, but both are returning for the movie now. Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt are also reprising their roles from the first film, along with Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman. Newcomers to the cast include Kenneth Branagh, Simon Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet.

There will undoubtedly be more sneak peeks in the months to come, and The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theaters on May 1, 2026. The first movie is streaming now on Disney+, and both of Weisberger’s books are available now in print, digital, and audiobook formats.