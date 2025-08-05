Freakier Friday’s Lindsay Lohan Reveals How They Knew the Disney Sequel Would Finally Work

It’s been over two decade since Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis starred in Freaky Friday, and there have been whispers of a sequel for most of that time. Now that Freakier Friday is finally coming to fruition, Lohan is ready to laugh at all the hurdles this production had to overcome. She sat down for an interview with ComicBook at San Diego Comic-Con last week, revealing that she was involved in developing this movie from its earliest stages. She didn’t get everything she wanted in the final product, but she feels that all the most important boxes are checked. Freakier Friday hits theaters on Friday, August 8th, and Lohan believes fans won’t be disappointed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although the process was long, Lohan said that she didn’t doubt that a Freaky Friday sequel would get maid simply because she was involved in the process so closely. “I was a big part of the whole process of it getting greenlit, so I was in the conversations very early,” she said. The actress added that her initial reaction to the green light was a little ambitious, but in the end, a strong script was the most important thing to get right.

Play video

“I was like, ‘I have one condition! You have to promise me that we can do a world tour to promote this movie,’” Lohan recalled with a laugh. Sadly, that never materialized, as this production contended with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes, and a rapidly-changing entertainment economy.

“But, you know, it’s something we thought about, but we didn’t know if it would happen, and if the timing was right, then we knew it would work,” Lohan went on. “That was the most important thing, just me being old enough to, at a very young age, have a child — a teenager. But also, to have the right script and everything ready to go.”

The premise of the movie definitely builds on that of the original — previously, Anna (Lohan) swapped bodies with Tess (Curtis) just before Tess’ wedding, and the two learned to see from each others’ perspectives. This time around, Anna is about to get remarried, and her teenage daughter Harper (Julia Butters) is unhappy about welcoming her new stepsister, Lily (Sophia Hammons). Anna will swap bodies with Harper as before, but in addition, Lily will swap places with Tess for even more hijinks.

It’s definitely a movie meant to play on nostalgia to some extent, but Lohan seems confident that there’s enough real heart and character behind it to keep fans engaged. Freakier Friday hits theaters on Friday, August 8th. Freaky Friday (2003) is streaming now on Disney+.