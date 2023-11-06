Zac Efron and The Iron Claw Cast Want to Wrestle: "Call WWE."

Efron and company are ready to step into the ring for real.

Professional wrestling is getting a major motion-picture spotlight once again. Following in the footsteps of previous big screen wrestling stories like Mickey Rourke's The Wrestler and Florence Pugh's Fighting With My Family, A24 is set to tell the tragic tale of the Von Erichs in The Iron Claw. Starring Zac Efron (Kevin Von Erich) and Jeremy Allen White (Kerry Von Erich), The Iron Claw will bring audiences inside the territory wrestling scene of the 1980s and will feature fictionalized versions of iconic wrestlers like Ric Flair (Aaron Dean Eisenberg) and The Sheik (Chavo Guerrero Jr.).

The Iron Claw Cast Detail Wrestling Training Regiments

(Photo: A24)

The Von Erichs are back, this time inside Hollywood's squared circle.

Speaking to EW, stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson shone some light on how they prepared to lock up in The Iron Claw.

"I was blown away on the first day that you guys came to work," Efron said to his co-stars. "You were jumping off ropes and doing huge hits."

"We had some time [training] in LA," White replied. "But I don't know, Zac, I never saw you not good at anything."

"We have some pretty funny iPhone footage of us seeing our wrestling for the first time," Efron added.

"I was like, 'Oh, that's what it looks like,'" White replied. "'Got some work to do.'"

"I felt like I was complaining a lot throughout the process, but it did hurt," Dickinson added. "It's harder when you can't squeeze someone's head for real, so you have to create the idea that you are inflicting pain with just the squeeze of your hand and the shake. After a while, your forearms are cramping up, and you feel silly, like 'My arm! I can't do this anymore!'"

While a bulk of The Iron Claw cast was trained from scratch, the film did have a couple of seasoned veteran wrestlers among its ensemble. AEW World Champion MJF and AEW star Ryan Nemeth will have supporting parts in the project. Wrestling legend Chavo Guerrero Jr. is set to play The Sheik.

After getting a taste of what the sports-entertainment business is like, Efron, White and Dickinson are all ready to try their hand at professional wrestling for real.

"Oh, I would jump in," White said.

"I would love to," Dickinson agrees. "Do you remember at the end of the shoot? We were like, 'Should we try and do this for real?'"

"We went to [director] Sean [Durkin] and were like, 'Sean, call them! Tell them we're ready!'" White recalls.

"Yeah, call WWE!" Efron added. "Say we're going to do it!"

The Iron Claw hits theaters on December 22nd.