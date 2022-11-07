First Official Photo of Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich in "The Iron Claw" Released

A24 released its first official photo for The Iron Claw on Monday, showing Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich in the ring delivering a drop kick. The film will center around the Von Erich Family, an iconic Texas pro wrestling dynasty that was struck by tragedy multiple times. Efron will play Kevin, the only surviving member of that generation of his family as his five brothers all passed away via accidents, health problems or suicide. Photos of Efron from the set of the film recently made their way online, showing off the impressive physique he had created to portray the former world champion.

Other stars confirmed for the film include Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich and Lily James in a yet-to-be-named role. Holt McCallany and Maura Tierney will Fritz and Doris Von Erich, respectively.

Introducing The Golden Warrior himself. Zac Efron is Kevin Von Erich in #TheIronClaw pic.twitter.com/GliSBCePO5 — A24 (@A24) November 7, 2022

The Von Erichs on Zac Efron's Jacked Physique

Kevin gave a rare interview recently with TMZ recently and endorsed Efron's look for the film. He told the outlet, "It's going to be a hard job, I think. It's a lot of information and a lot of time (to cover), so they've got a lot of work ahead of them. But I saw a picture of the guy (Efron), he looked great. Man, I don't think I ever looked that good. I think they're going to do great. I talked to the director (Sean Durkin), (he) seemed like a really nice guy.

Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Kevin's two sons who currently wrestle for MLW, also commented on one of Efron's recent set photos by writing on Instagram, "Excited about this new project on our family and it really looks like @zacefron is taking this role seriously. Very pumped to watch #TheIronClaw."

The official synopsis for the film reads, "Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day." Stay tuned for more updates on the movie as they become available.