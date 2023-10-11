Zac Efron's Wrestling Biopic The Iron Claw Debuts First Trailer

The tragedy of the Von Erich family is coming to the big screen.

The tragedy of the Von Erichs is coming to the big screen. Director Sean Durkin got moving on this project in 2022, bringing in Zac Efron to star and A24 to finance and distribute. Titled The Iron Claw, this wrestling biopic is set to tell the tale of the Von Erichs, a legendary family of wrestlers that dominated the territory scene in the 20th century. The rest of 2022 was dedicated to rounding out the ensemble, which acquired the services of talents like Jeremy Allen White and Lily James, and commencing production, as principal photography kicked off in October of that year.

The Iron Claw Debuts First Trailer

Sons. Brothers. Champions.

As revealed by A24, The Iron Claw has debuted its first trailer. The film showcases the Von Erich family — four siblings and their legendary father — who transformed the wrestling industry.

This first teaser comes one week after The Iron Claw shared its first poster, which features five members of the Von Erich family, including Zac Efron's Kevin Von Erich and Jeremy Allen White's Kerry Von Erich, embracing inside a wrestling ring.

Multiple AEW Stars Appearing in The Iron Claw

Beyond the top-billed talent that were transformed into wrestlers for this film, The Iron Claw has a couple of notable names making the opposite leap.

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman is making his feature film debut in The Iron Claw. MJF plays Lance Von Erich, a fictional member of the Von Erich family, as he is only related to the historic pedigree in kayfabe.

Former AEW manager and WWE titleholder Chavo Guerrero Jr. plays The Sheik. Chavo is no stranger to the world of Hollywood as he has helped train actors for the squared circle in wrestling-based projects like NBC's Young Rock and Netflix's GLOW. The Sheik is one of the more legendary names from wrestling history and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

AEW star Ryan Nemeth is also among the ensemble as Gino Hernandez. Hernandez is known for winning various championships in the NWA throughout his wrestling career. This is Nemeth's biggest project to date, but he has dabbled in feature film throughout his professional career. His brother, former WWE star Dolph Ziggler, has appeared in a WWE Studios production before, 2016's Countdown.

The Iron Claw hits theaters on December 22nd.