Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder Teases Zombie Twist With New Poster

The first trailer for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead arrives on Tuesday and now, Snyder himself has released another new poster for the film this one teasing that "they are not what you think they are". On Twitter on Monday, Snyder shared the poster which features what appears to be a severed head wearing some sort of mask, secured on a pole being held aloft by a hand that doesn't look to be in the best of shape itself. You can check it out for yourself below.

What Snyder means by "they are not what you think they are" is up for speculation. Snyder's first post-DC film, Army of the Dead has been promoted as a zombie heist film with Snyder himself previously describing it as "genre-on-genre in a great way" so it could be that there are more to the undead than one might expect.

They are not what you think they are.

Trailer tomorrow. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/9dD3tjKkem — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 12, 2021

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," Snyder told Entertainment Weekly. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

"With Dawn [of the Dead], we made a zombie movie but tried to do it all the way with all of those tropes of the genre," the director added. "That was so fun, so I started to think of what were other genres that story didn't have room for. It's this tone where you have fun with the genre but you don't make fun of the genre — it's a fine line."

Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) as well as Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Army of the Dead is expected to hit Netflix on May 21st.