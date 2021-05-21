Zack Snyder Releases New Army of the Dead Poster

✖

Last month was huge for Zack Snyder as his version of Justice League was finally released on HBO Max. The success of the Snyder Cut has many fans itching to see what the director has up his sleeve next and while there are currently no plans for Snyder to return to make a Justice League sequel, he does have some exciting projects in the works. In fact, he recently completed work on his new zombie movie, Army of the Dead. Earlier today, Snyder took to Twitter to share the first official poster for the movie.

"ALWAYS BET ON DEAD. #ArmyOfTheDead In select theaters May and on Netflix May 21," Snyder wrote. You can check out the poster in the tweet below:

ALWAYS BET ON DEAD. #ArmyOfTheDead

In select theaters May and on Netflix May 21. pic.twitter.com/EN22TuRMaR — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 3, 2021

"I'm super proud and happy. I think it came out amazing," Snyder previously told Entertainment Weekly. "I can't wait for fans to get a chance to see it. The new trailer is coming soon, I think in the middle of April. I've had a great experience with Netflix and the cast and crew. Shooting of the film was probably my most joyful cinematic experience as far as production goes."

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," Snyder explained. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

"With Dawn [of the Dead], we made a zombie movie but tried to do it all the way with all of those tropes of the genre," Snyder added. "That was so fun, so I started to think of what were other genres that story didn't have room for. It's this tone where you have fun with the genre but you don't make fun of the genre — it's a fine line."

Army of the Dead's ensemble cast includes Dave Bautista (Stuber, Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Army of the Dead is expected to hit Netflix on May 21st.