Zack Snyder Taps Dawn of the Dead's Richard Cheese to Sing a Song in Army of the Dead

Richard Cheese, who memorably sang a lounge cover of the Disturbed hit "Down With the Sickness" in Zack Snyder's 2004 version of Dawn of the Dead, has returned to Snyder's world of zombies with a new song. Over the opening titles of Snyder's upcoming Netflix film Army of the Dead. In the new film, Cheese and singer Allison Crowe sing "Viva Las Vegas," in Cheese's inimitable lounge style, over a montage of horrific zombie violence and intense blood and gore. There's even an Elvis impersonator! Besides his turn in Dawn of the Dead, Cheese sang "Night and Day" in Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Army of the Dead is a film that takes Snyder's zombie outing in 2004 to the next level, and then some. In addition to being a heist film set during the zombie apocalypse, Army of the Dead has zombie animals, as well as intelligent zombies and some that even appear to have some kind of extraordinary powers. You can see the video -- along with the first 15 minutes of Army of the Dead -- exclusively on YouTube (sorry, folks, no embeds for gratuitous gore; YouTube doesn't want the angry letters!).

It has been a busy couple of weeks for Cheese, who -- in addition to the Army of the Dead announcement -- recently announced the first-ever vinyl record release for one of his albums, 2020's Numbers of the Beast, which you can pick up on Bandcamp. It includes a studio version of Viva Las Vegas by Richard Cheese and his regular band, Lounge Against the Machine, as well as more than 30 tracks, including a melancholy riff on "Baby Shark" (yes, really). Other standout tracks include lounge covers of "Eye of the Tiger" and "Old Town Road."

The track is also available on the official Army Of The Dead soundtrack album, produced by Grammy nominee and frequent Zack Snyder collaborator, Junkie XL. Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead hits theaters on Friday May 14, and arrives on Netflix one week later, on Friday, May 21.