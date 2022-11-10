Zack Snyder Himself Debunks Return Rumors for More DC Movies

Zack Snyder has no current plans to return to Warner Bros. and work on more DC films. That's no longer a statement of opinion, but a fact from the man himself, who told The Preston & Steve Show that he has not been contacted. The filmmaker, who was responsible for Man of Steel and continues a favorite among many DC fans, left DC during production on Justice League, his third film in the franchise. The film was eventually released in a badly reworked form, and so poorly received it ground DC to a halt for a while and spawned an internet movement to get Snyder's director's cut released.

After the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker moved on to other projects. Since then, there have been on-and-off rumors about his return to DC. Those rumors have gained new life in recent weeks, after Henry Cavill returned as Superman in Black Adam and reports emerged about a solo Superman movie.

"As far as I know, I'm doing my thing and haven't had anyone give me a call," Snyder said. You can see video of the exchange on Twitter.

Cavill has been a champion for Snyder and vice-versa, with the pair recently sharing some face time when Snyder was doing a video Q&A , and Cavill dropped in to revel in his Superman return.

"The image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come," Cavill said in a recent Instagram post. "There's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

Even among Snyder's harshest critics, the performances turned in by Cavill and Amy Adams as Superman and Lois Lane have mostly drawn praise. You could print out enough glib "He's a great Superman, too bad he was stuck in those movies" tweets to wallpaper the White House. In spite of that, the former management at Warners was apparently resistant to bringing Cavill back, with Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson saying he had to fight tooth and nail to secure a cameo for Cavill.

Rumors have been circulating in recent weeks that the star's Black Adam cameo was part of a larger push to get a new movie for Cavill. How and whether that movie will be impacted by the events of The Flash remains to be seen. At one point, rumors circulated saying that The Flash would include a sequence time-traveling into the events of Man of Steel.