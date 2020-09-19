Justice League: Zack Snyder Celebrates Batman Day With New Shot of Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne

✖

Today is Batman Day, and those behind Zack Snyder's Justice League are celebrating. The official Twitter account of the Snyder Cut of Justice League already released a new photo of Ben Affleck as Batman. Now director Zack Snyder himself is getting in on the celebration by revealing a new photo of Affleck as Bruce Wayne. You can take a look at the photo below. In addition to appearing in Justice League, returns as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming The Flash movie, teaming with Justice League co-star Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton in his role as the Batman from the 1989 Batman movie.

Zack's Snyder says his Justice League cut is a passion project. HBO Max will become home to a new version of the Justice League that's more in line with the director's original vision. Snyder already revealed a clip of Superman in his black suit, looks at Darkseid, and the new design for Steppenwolf. Snyder stated during a virtual convention appearance that he would, and is, finishing his Justice League cut without getting paid. "It's exciting to get this chance, and I wouldn't look a gift horse in the mouth, and I love working on it, and I'd do it for free - and I am," Snyder said.

Snyder may not be taking a cut, but that's not to say his version of the film is without cost. Estimates suggest completing the Snyder Cut of Justice League will run Warner Bros. up a bill of more than $30 million.

"It isn't as easy as going into the vault, and there's a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out," HBO Max head Bob Greenblatt said in May. "It does not exist. Zack is actually building it, and it's complex, including new VFX shots. It's a radical rethinking of that movie, and it's complicated and wildly expensive. I'll just say I wish it was just 30 million and stop there. It's an enormous undertaking and very complex."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will allow Snyder to complete his version of the Justice League movie. Fans have been campaigning to see the Snyder Cut since Justice League opened in 2017.

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack's ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren't for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures," Greenblatt said in a statement announcing Zack Snyder' Justice League.

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives in 2021 on HBO Max.