Zack Snyder Shares New Look at Darkseid From Justice League

Justice League director Zack Snyder is back with another major image from his long spoken about “Snyder Cut” of the film, this time confirming two major pieces of information about the movie. In the post Snyder revealed an image of none other than Darkseid, who stands on the field of battle taking on countless enemies and preparing to use the Anti-Life Equation on them. Based on Snyder’s caption with the image it seems like this moment would have taken place many years before much of the DCEU because one specific character was set to make a cameo.

“Uxas clearing the defenders of earth from the anti-life equation,” Snyder wrote. “he better lookout for David Thewlis.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thewlis as we know played the villain of 2017’s Wonder Woman, the Greek god of war Ares. It was previously revealed that a version of the character would have appeared in Snyder’s version of the film, albeit with a different actor playing Ares on set. It’s unclear if Thewlis would have lent just his voice to the part, but it is clear that he would have gone toe-to-toe with Darkseid for at least one scene. Check out the post below!

Snyder has spoken at length about his plans for the Justice League movie, revealing that there were a lot more ideas left on the cutting room floor than fans even know about. In fact, they had to change the original script for his movie after Warner Bros. executives seemed to get skittish after the mixed response to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with many of these ideas stemming from plans for Darkseid himself.

“The original Justice League that Chris [Terrio] and I wrote, we didn’t even shoot,” Snyder said. “The actual idea, the hard, hard idea, the scary idea, we never filmed because the studio was like ‘That’s crazy.’“

Snyder elaborated on this even more during a panel appearance last year, saying: “The truth is that the ‘Knightmare Sequence’ in this movie, it was my idea that all of that would eventually be explained – is that a surprise? And that we would end up in the distant future where Darkseid has taken over Earth, and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation]. And there were a few members of the Justice League that survived to that world, and that they were fighting, Batman and a broken half of Cyborg – there’s only half of him because of whatever happened – they were working on an equation to jump back to tell Bruce… those were the things that we were dealing with.”

Snyder would also go on to reveal that the reason Superman succumbed to the Anti-Life equation was the death of Lois, who Darkseid murdered after boom tubing into the Batcave. So, Darkseid was going to be a big part of not only Justice League but also its sequel. Unfortunately, the response to Batman v. Superman wasn’t great, and thus the studio switched gears midway through, bringing in Joss Whedon to reshoot parts of the movie and create what fans ultimately saw hit theaters, with no real hint of Darkseid at all beyond his name being spoke aloud.

It’s still unclear if the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League will ever be released, with many hoping that Warnermedia will debut it on their HBO Max streaming service when it launches this year. Previous reports have thrown water on this hope, but Snyder himself revealed the runtime for his cut which clocked in at over three hours long. The director also said that the film wasn’t completely done.

“Film is not 100 percent finished still some stuff I want to do as with every film I’ve made not sure what difference it makes as to the finished level of the film.”