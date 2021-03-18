Zack Snyder's Justice League Cuts Popular Cyborg Moment

✖

Last week Zack Snyder's Justice League was finally given an official premiere date when it was announced that the four-hour film will finally hit HBO Max on March 18th, but while fans are excited that the director's vision for the film will soon be shared with the world, there's a little bit of disappointing news for Cyborg fans. The character will not utter the fan-favorite catchphrase "booyah" in the film.

On Vero, Snyder answered some fan questions about the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League and had a pretty direct answer for a fan wondering if Cyborg would say booyah in the film: "hell no".

The question of whether the character, played by Ray Fisher, would say "booyah" in the film has been a bit of a question for a while. Fisher's Cyborg does say the line in the theatrical version of Justice League when Steppenwolf is defeated, looking down and saying "booyah". However, while much of Cyborg's story -- particularly his origin -- was cut from the theatrical release when Joss Whedon took over work on the film, Snyder confirmed last year that Cyborg didn't say "booyah" in that cut origin, either.

The questions about Fisher's Cyborg saying "booyah" as part of the actor's allegations against Whedon as well former Warner Bros. co-president of production Jon Berg and executive producer Geoff Johns. Back in July, Berg told Variety that Fisher's allegations that he and Johns enabled Whedon's unprofessional behavior were "categorically untrue" and added that Fisher had been upset that he was asked to use Cyborg's catchphrase.

"I remember [Fisher] being upset that we wanted him to say 'Booyah,' which is a well-known saying of Cyborg in the animated series."

Even without Cyborg saying 'booyah', fans have quite a bit to look forward to with Zack Snyder's Justice League, and a new official synopsis for the project was also recently released, given a bit more of a tease as to what is coming when the long-awaited "Snyder Cut" finally debuts.

"In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League's screenplay was written by Chris Terrio, from a story by Terrio & Zack Snyder and Will Beall, based on DC Comics characters. The film's producers are Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder. Its executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, Chris Terrio, and Ben Affleck.

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max on March 18th.