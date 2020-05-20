Zack Snyder's Justice League Posters Released

✖

DC fans got huge news on Wednesday when it was announced that Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League is making the leap from legend to reality and will debut on HBO Max in 2021. The announcement is one that DC Comics fans have long awaited after years of hopeful campaigning to see Snyder's version of the film fully realized and while fans have to wait a little bit longer to see Snyder's vision come to life, a new set of posters for the director's cut of Justice League have been released giving fans a little bit more to be excited about.

The posters are pretty straightforward with black and white versions of character posters of Ben Affleck's Batman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, and Henry Cavill's Superman each with "Zack Snyder's Justice League" in white lettering as well as the year of release and "only on HBO Max". A Justice League logo appears in the top right corner of the character posters as well. There's also a fourth poster with "Zack Snyder's Justice League" the logo and the pertinent HBO Maxx details in white on a black background to enjoy as well.

While the posters themselves are new versions of what we've previously seen in terms of character images, when Snyder's cut of Justice League arrives on HBO Max it's set to be something completely different than what fans saw in theaters.

"It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie," Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter.

"You probably saw one-fourth of what I did," he continued, basing his estimation on what he's been told was contained in Joss Whedon's finished version of Justice League. Snyder himself has not watched the theatrical version at all.

Snyder also said that he thought that it would take much longer for even parts of his vision for Justice League to come to life.

"I always thought it was a thing that in 20 years, maybe somebody would do a documentary and I could lend them the footage, little snippets of a cut no one has ever seen," he added.

It's currently unclear what the Snyder Cut will ultimately look like on HBO Max -- a four-hour movie, a six-episode miniseries, or something else entirely -- but one thing is for sure: fans are excited for Snyder's vision to finally make it to wide audiences.

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes," Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. "At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures."

"When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way," Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV, added. "Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max in 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.