Zack Snyder's Justice League Will Be an "Entirely New" Experience

✖

Following the confirmation that Zack Snyder's Justice League, often referred to as the "Snyder Cut," would be coming to HBO Max in 2021, Snyder himself noted that fans who have seen the theatrical cut of the film will be treated to an "entirely new" experience based on comments he had heard about that film, as he himself hasn't seen it. Given how the theatrical cut of Justice League was panned by both critics and fans, whatever this new experience is will likely be considered an improvement to most audiences, as that film has 40% positive critical reviews per Rotten Tomatoes and took in $657.9 million worldwide, a disappointment for the first team-up of DC Comics' biggest heroes.

"It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie," Snyder shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "You probably saw one-fourth of what I did."

He added, "I always thought it was a thing that in 20 years, maybe somebody would do a documentary and I could lend them the footage, little snippets of a cut no one has ever seen."

Following his comic book adaptations 300 and Watchmen, Snyder was tapped to serve as the architect of DC's slate of films, starting with Man of Steel in 2013. The next entries into the series, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, both earned impressive box office numbers but poor reviews from critics, leading audiences to speculate about what Snyder's Justice League would look like. Before shooting on that film could be completed, Snyder departed the project due to a family tragedy, resulting in Joss Whedon finishing production and helming reshoots.

In the years since the film hit theaters, fans have been campaigning for Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, with Snyder himself, in addition to the film's cast, also making it known that they wanted to see his original vision for the story completed and released to fans. With each passing month, its public release seemed doubtful, with Warner Bros. execs often reminding fans that there were no plans for an official release. Thanks to the debut of their new service HBO Max, the studio can release the film on the streaming platform without as much risk as compared to a theatrical or home video release.

Zack's wife and producing partner Deborah Snyder noted, "With the new platform and streaming services, you can have something like this. You can’t release something like this theatrically, but you could with a streaming service. It’s an opportunity that wasn’t there two years ago, to be honest."

It is currently unknown if the film will debut as one massive narrative or if the service will break the project up into episodic entries. Stay tuned for details on Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Are you looking forward to the release? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.