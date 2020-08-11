Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals Sneak Peek at His Work on New Trailer

✖

As we inch closer to DC FanDome next week, Zack Snyder feverishly continues his work on Zack Snyder's Justice League. The director's cut, which will have a major presence at the DC-only virtual convention, is due out on HBO Max sometime next year. To prove to fans it's something he's still actively working on, the filmmaker took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to share a picture from the editing room floor. In the picture, a glimpse of the Snyder Cut trailer can be seen on a monitor.

Though it's hard to make out, it would appear the shot is similar to the team sequence of the Justice League approaching Superman (Henry Cavill) for the first time since he's risen from the dead. "Working with Stefan down at CO3 getting ready for DC FanDome," Snyder tweeted.

Working with Stefan down at CO3 getting ready for DC FanDome. pic.twitter.com/smZ9q6hOzg — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) August 11, 2020

Last month at Justice Con, Snyder revealed a trailer for his version of the movie would finally be released at DC FanDome, which takes place August 22nd.

"I will tell you guys, at Fandome there will be more footage so you can look forward to a bigger meal, if you will," Snyder said during his spotlight panel. You don't have to watch just the same three shots over and over again. That clip [the black suit Superman clip] is more for fans...it's the realization of an idea. I would say for sure it's a teaser."

In addition to Snyder's Justice League, FanDome will also have a presence from James Gunn and the cast of The Suicide Squad, Matt Reeves' The Batman, and virtually all other DC-based movies and television shows in production.

"There is no fan like a DC fan," Ann Sarnoff, Warner Bros. Chair and CEO, said in a statement when FanDome was first announced. "For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

Zack Snyder's Justice League has yet to get a release date from HBO Max. The theatrical release of the feature is now available on the streaming service.

