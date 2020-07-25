Zack Snyder Reveals When Justice League Teaser Trailer Will Debut

✖

You won't have to wait that much longer before seeing a teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League. During his spotlight panel at Justice Con Saturday afternoon, the filmmaker revealed he'll be on hand at DC Fandome next month to unveil the first teaser trailer for his take on the team-up movie. Though an exact schedule has yet to be revealed, Fandom takes place on August 22nd, now under a month from today.

"I will tell you guys, at Fandome there will be more footage so you can look forward to a bigger meal, if you will," Snyder said during his spotlight. You don't have to watch just the same three shots over and over again. That clip [the black suit Superman clip] is more for fans...it's the realization of an idea. I would say for sure it's a teaser."

Fandome will include presences from virtually all live-action and animated properties under the entire DC umbrella from film to television and streaming, including features that haven't been released yet like The Batman and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The event will apparently even announced two new movies the studio has been developing behind the scenes.

"There is no fan like a DC fan," Ann Sarnoff, Warner Bros. Chair and CEO, said in a statement when FanDome was first announced. "For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

DC Fandome will also include Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, the Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set for release on HBO Max next year.

